Big Brother 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Long-running reality show “Big Brother” is back for its 23rd season in 2021, premiering Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Big Brother” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS and the “Big Brother” 24/7 live feeds on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of CBS and the “Big Brother” 24/7 live feeds via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Big Brother” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Preview

Let’s take a tour inside the Big Brother Beach Club! ☀️ 🌊 A seaside escape that reminds houseguests that with no risk, there’s no reward! 👀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/9esxag6cuS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2021

“Big Brother” is back this summer with 16 brand-new houseguests — no returning players — but there has already been a last-minute casting change. The house has a beach club theme and the idea for the season is that it is going to be a “gambler’s summer,” i.e. lots of no risk/no reward choices for the houseguests.

In an interview with US Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves said that offers will be made to the houseguests all summer.

“[At the end of the premiere], I’m going to present that Head of Household with an offer that he or she really is not going to be able to refuse. And this whole summer it’s no risk, no reward. And I’m going to present them with a double or nothing challenge. And they’re going to have just a minute to decide on their own. They can’t be influenced or huddle up and talk to their teammates about it,” said Chen Moonves, adding, “[Offers will be made] throughout the season. That’s the whole theme … it’s definitely a gambler’s summer.”

The show is also using a twist not seen since season 18 — teams. The show will kick things off with a 90-minute live premiere during which the houseguests will enter the house in groups of four and each group will compete in a competition with one person winning from each other. Those four winners are the team captains. They will then schoolyard-pick for the rest of their teammates, but each team must be two men and two women.

Furthermore, the team captains will be the only four who compete for Head of Household. The Head of Household will win safety for his or her entire team for that week.

But wait! There’s more!

There will be a new competition this year called the “Wildcard Competition,” the producers revealed to Parade in an interview. This competition will let each of the three non-safe teams nominate one person to play for safety. That winner can choose to be safe for the week, but that choice will come with a consequence.

“For whoever wins, safety is up for grabs,” said executive producer Rich Meehan. “But that safety will always come with a major risk/reward dilemma. So I may win safety, but how I attained that safety might make some people happy and might make some people very upset with me.”

The fun begins on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The next new episode will air Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. and then the regular schedule of Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. will begin.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.