Bill Burr’s Wife Nia Renee Hill Flips Off Trump at UFC on Video

Comedian Bill Burr’s wife Nia Renee Hill was caught on viral video flipping off former President Donald Trump at the UFC Fights, according to MMA Mania.

The video was quickly shared by numerous people on X. According to the New York Post, Trump overall received a positive response at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023.

A journalist for the Messenger, Arash Markazi, also shared the video, writing, “Bill Burr’s wife, actress and producer Nia Renee Hill, greets Donald Trump.”

Bill Burr’s wife, actress and producer Nia Renee Hill, greets Donald Trump. https://t.co/qyEffOojjT pic.twitter.com/osXwVO06qa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 12, 2023

Trump received a “loud ovation from the crowd” and was “flanked by an entourage of Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, Dana White and son Don Jr.,” The Post reported.

Donald Trump is at UFC 295 pic.twitter.com/5Aai5nTKmE — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 12, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Bill Burr’s Wife Nia Renee Hill Has Criticized Donald Trump on X for Years

Donald Trump walked into an arena that holds 20,000 people and 19,999 people were so happy. And then there was Bill Burr’s wife. pic.twitter.com/LkIGOc2Ldp — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 12, 2023

According to The Post, Kid Rock’s “American Bada**” song played as Trump walked in. First Sportz reported that Hill was seated near Trump.

What a moment. Donald Trump & Tucker Carlson arrive at #UFC295 CROWD LOVES IT. USA CHANTS ERUPT! pic.twitter.com/QqpaLxtALP — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 12, 2023

Conservative media commenters trashed Burr’s wife on X.

Hill has disliked Trump since at least 2012, when she posted on X, “Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that a****** Trump was involved. #pass.”

In 2020, she posted, “God, I hope Trump gets coronavirus.”

Burr’s website has a link to his podcast. According to the Movie Database, “Burr is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. Outside of stand-up, he is known for creating and starring in the Netflix animated sitcom F Is for Family (2015–present), playing Patrick Kuby in the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad (2008–2013), and co-founding the All Things Comedy network.”

Nia Renee Hill & Bill Burr Have 2 Children Together

According to People Magazine, Burr and Hill have been married since 2013 and have two children together.

People reported that Burr has “discussed their marriage during his stand-up acts” over the years. On October 20, 2023, Hill wrote on Instagram, “20 years together, 10 years married, 2 children, 1 beautiful life. Happy Anniversary.”

People reported that Hill “is also an actor, appearing on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and HBO’s Crashing. She also voiced the roles of Georgia Roosevelt and Nia Roosevelt on the animated series F Is For Family, which Burr starred in and created.”

She is a writer with a production company called Tenderheaded Films, People reported.

Hill has discussed her marriage to Burr on X, writing, “A classic! Fun fact: I worked on the first season of Chappelle Show in the talent dept and remember Dave asking for Bill to be in this sketch! We wouldn’t start dating until a year or so later when he was a guest on another show I worked on, Tough Crowd w/ @iamcolinquinn ❤️”

In 2020, Hill posted on X, “Bill told our daughter that he was going out to tell jokes. She asked me what that meant. I told her it means Daddy makes people laugh. She said, “I wanna tell jokes too!” Pray for me, y’all 😂”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Burr met Hill through her father, Ben Hill, “who booked comics on Showtime at the Apollo.”

“The first thing I thought was: ‘Oh wow, that is a really cute redheaded guy,’” Hill told The Hollywood Reporter. “We connected kind of immediately.”

She explained that she’s okay with Burr factoring their marriage into his routines. “It’s part of being with a comedian,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “You have to be comfortable about it, and if I ever felt like he was going too far with it, I would say something.”

