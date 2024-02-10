Former Professional Wrestler Shot 85-Year-Old Woman in Portland, Oregon, Home, Reports Say

Former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes has been named by professional wrestling sites as the man arrested in connection with the shooting of a Portland, Oregon, woman, according to the site Ringside News.

According to KOIN, a woman was found deceased after a fatal shooting inside a home in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, February 8.

The television station reported that a suspect was taken into custody but did not name him. Police have also not confirmed the suspect’s identity saying it will not be released until formal charging. Haynes’ name does not come up as an inmate in the local jail.

However, KOIN reported that “neighbors say a former professional wrestler lived in the home with his wife.”

In a press release, police identified the victim as Janette Becraft, 85.

Here’s what you need to know:

Janette Becraft Was Shot to Death, Police Said

Police did release a cause of death and photo of the victim.

“The victim of the deadly shooting in the Lents Neighborhood has been identified as Janette Becraft, 85, of Portland. Her family has been notified of her death. They are asking for privacy at this time, but they did provide the attached photo for public release,” police wrote.

“The Medical Examiner determined Becraft died of homicide by gunshot wound. A suspect is in police custody. The name will be released upon formal charging,” the police release says.

In a previous press release, police wrote, “One person was found deceased, and another person detained, after tactical teams responded to reports of a shooting in the Lents Neighborhood.”

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 9:52 a.m., “East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 6000 block of Southeast 100th Avenue,” according to police. “Officers determined the suspect was inside the home and they requested assistance from the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) in order to safely take the suspect into custody. Officers went inside the home and located an adult female who was deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Billy Jack Haynes Was Best Friends With Janette Becraft’s Son Before They Married

Haynes’ Facebook page says he lives in Portland, Oregon. He hasn’t posted on the page since 2015, however.

Brelynn Matthieu told KOIN 6 she is a neighbor to the couple involved in the shooting.

“It’s just a huge tragedy,” Matthiew said to the television station. “I was pretty decently close to both of them and loved them very much. It’s a really sad day, all around.”

An obituary for Becraft’s son from 2021 confirmed she was married to Billy Jack Haynes.

“Janette Becraft Haynes and Dwight Becraft’s only son, Tod, was born Nov. 15, 1962,” it reads. “Tod was a World Champion bench presser at 551 lbs. Tod and his mother had an inseparable bond. They spoke on the phone daily.”

It says: “Billy Jack Haynes was Tod’s best friend. They met when Tod was nine years old. After Dwight passed away, Janette and Billy Jack married. Janette named her guinea pig Lil’ Todster, after her beloved son.”

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused of Beheading Father.