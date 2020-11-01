Oklahoma ‘Cannibal’ Couple Castrated Man & Kept Frozen Genitals: Cops

Bobby Lee Allen, 54 and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, were both arrested after they were accused of maiming a 28-year-old Virginia man who sought Allen out to perform an illegal castration, according to The Oklahoman.

In an affidavit, Allen is accused of leaving the man bleeding, saying he was a cannibal and threatening not to take him to the hospital even though he had “a lot of bleeding.”

The two are facing nine counts, including multiple felonies for their alleged involvement.

1. Allen & Gates Were Both From Texas

Allen, according to his Facebook page, worked at PDX, Inc., a “leading supplier of technology and innovation to the pharmacy and healthcare industries,” according to its about page. He also said that he worked at Cognizant and Softworld, Inc., both software and digital companies. He said that he lived in White Settlement, Texas, was engaged since September 4th of 2018 and started his new job at Cognizant and Softworld, Inc. in 2019.

Thomas Gates’ Facebook page had considerably less details, other than the name of a woman he identified as his sister and the fact that he was engaged. He also posted a “Happy birthday to me” video of his birthday with a carrot cake and a “42” candle on it. He too listed himself as living in White Settlement, Texas and as engaged.

According to what the man said about Allen’s home in the affidavit, there was a medicine cabinet filled with “Hydro, OxyContin, Percocet, Shrooms and stated that Allen told him that he also had ‘hard drugs.'”

2. Allen &Gates Posted Images of Their Relationship on Facebook

According to a post from Bobby Allen’s Facebook page, the two of them were married on September 22, 3:30 pm. They even posted a photo of a marriage document from the Texas County of Tarrant, as seen below.

The couple posted photos of one another on various amusement park rides and they also posted photos of animals hanging with their organs exposed (please beware the images are disturbing).

They also posted photos of themselves with their various animals, including at least four dogs and they also posted images of cats. Allen also posted a document of bills on top of an envelope with Gates’ name on it that showed nearly $55,000 in charges for medical equipment, including Lorazepam, oxygen and oxygen supplies, IV push and Fentanyl citrate and others.

3. The Victim Said He Found the Couple After Searching for Castrations Online

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that he was searching “about castrations and ochis” and met Allen on a website called http://www.the-em.com around the end of September. Court records show that he video-chatted with Allen and after that, decided to go through with having Allen conduct the procedure.

(Redacted) said that Allen informed him that he had 15 years of experience and that he videos the procedures for personal use. (Redacted) informed us that he lived in Virginia and he set up a flight on September 28, 2020 after Allen told him that the surgery wouldn’t cost him anything.

Upon arriving, Allen picked him up and they drove to Allen’s home in Wister, Oklahoma, according to the affidavit. He said that he asked Allen to do the procedure the next morning, but “Allen told him that he had to work until 5 pm on the internet.” He then went to sleep in a bedroom in Allen’s house.

The actual procedure, according to what the victim said in the affidavit, was to take place on October 2 at 5 p.m.

4. The Victim Accused Allen of Saying That He Was a Cannibal &Had 6 Other Patients Lined up

In the affidavit, the victim said that he got on what looked like a wooden table covered in “gowns and operation gowns.” He said that Allen wiped him down with an unidentified substance, then injected him “with novacaine or Lidocaine in the needed areas.” Here is what the victim said happened while he was awake during the two-hour procedure:

(Redacted) explained that Allen performed the surgical removal … and removed his scrotum and testicles using surgical equipment. (Redacted) stated that Allen’s “Partner” Thomas Gates helped during the surgery by handing him the surgical equipment.

After the surgery, the victim said that Allen began saying a number of strange things, according to the affidavit. The victim said that “Allen said he was going to consume the parts and laughed and said he was a cannibal.” He also said that Allen told him he had once performed surgery on someone who was “crazy and that he left the male opened up to die overnight.” At that point, Allen also told him there were six other “clients on the way to have the same operation.”

In the affidavit, the victim said that Allen told him that he was storing body parts in a freezer and showed him pictures on his phone — a later search by police of Allen’s home uncovered “a deep freeze that contained a plastic zip lock bag with what appeared to be testicles.” He also said that Allen offered to show him videos that he had taken of other procedures and had stored on his computer and flash drives; the victim said that he declined.

The victim said that he went to sleep after the surgery and noticed that he was bleeding profusely when he woke up the next day, according to the affidavit. Then, he said that he passed out. At that point, he said that he began to “call for Allen and Allen told him ‘No ER, No morgue.'” Allen eventually said that he would take the victim to McAlester Regional Health Center, but that “if he passed out or died(,) that he would dump him in the woods.” The victim also said in the affidavit that if anyone asked what had happened, the victim should say that he had attempted the surgery himself.

A Nexstar news site, WREG-3, reported that the victim was still hospitalized and recovering from the surgery.

5. Allen & Gates Are Now Facing Multiple Criminal Charges

WREG-3 reported that Allen and Gates attempted to visit the victim at the hospital where he was recovering and deputies took both of the men into custody. They were then moved from the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Office to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen and Gates face nine criminal counts relating to the incident described in the affidavit. According to that document, the counts include the following:

Conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery

Practicing medicine without a license

Maiming

Assault/Battery with a dangerous weapon

Failure to bury a dead human member

Unlawful use of communication facility

Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of controlled/dangerous substance

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

“I can’t say it’s cult activity,” LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told reporters, according to The Oklahoman. “It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country. It is borderline some type of activity. … We know there’s a lot of rumors out there but at this time there’s no danger to the public.”

The LeFlore County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges on October 21. The Oklahoman reported that bail for each was set at $295,000. According to a KNWA news report, both Allen and Gates entered not guilty pleas during their LeFlore County District Court hearings; the next court date is November 5.

