Jogger Finds Woman’s Body in California Park, Foul Play Suspected

Police officers are investigating a possible homicide after a woman’s body was found by a jogger in a park in Pasadena, California. “Preliminarily, foul play is suspected as the victim was found with visible physical injuries” indicating her death was probably not an accident or a suicide, the Pasadena Police Department said in a press release.

The body was found in the Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena by a jogger on Tuesday morning at around 7:50 a.m., the press release stated. The woman, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old and either white or Hispanic. The woman’s body was brought to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, police said.

The Pasadena Police Department is seeking the public’s help with this case. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

The Investigation Is in Its Early Stages & Investigators Said the Victim’s Injuries Are Consistent With Assault

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department received a call about an “unresponsive female” at the popular Pasadena park, the police department said. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the area close to the northwest parking lot near picnic tables. According to the press release, officers approached the woman to provide aid but discovered right away that she was already deceased.

Lt. Carolyn Gordon said the department’s priority is to find out who the victim is and whether there were any witnesses, CBS Los Angeles reported. “Right now we’re in the early stages of our investigation, and so our first thing is to try to find out who the victim is and where the victim lives and that’s probably where we’re going to be headed,” Gordon said. “I believe she has injuries that are consistent with an assault.”

KTLA reported that the woman, who was in her late 30s or early 40s, did not seem to be living on the streets. However, Gordon told the outlet that investigators couldn’t immediately determine from the woman’s clothes if she was at the park for exercise or not. They are still trying to figure out if her body was moved there after her death or if she was killed in the popular park.

Investigators Are Looking for Witnesses Who May Have Been in the Park Early on Tuesday

Pasadena Police Detectives investigating suspicious death in popular Pasadena park. See full press release by clicking the link below https://t.co/Bg2GIZMNXo pic.twitter.com/dyHRoGXhaT — Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) November 25, 2020

According to KTLA, investigators could be seen looking into a trail area and had already placed a few evidence markers in the dirt. The outlet reported that investigators haven’t yet learned if the woman was killed in the area or if her body was moved there as they are still looking for witnesses to her death.

Gordon also stated that there were people in the park that morning but they haven’t found any witnesses. There was also no word yet on whether a suspect had been identified. The press release concluded: “This is an active investigation and detectives are currently following up with all leads. The motive remains unknown and there is no further details at this time.”

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says