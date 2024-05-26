Massachusetts Movie Theater Stabbing Suspect Wore ‘Blonde Wig,’ Trench Coat: Report

A man randomly stabbed four girls in a Braintree, Massachusetts, AMC movie theater on May 25 before attacking two people in a McDonald’s in nearby Plymouth, according to news releases from Braintree police and the Massachusetts State Police. According to CBS News, an AMC employee described the suspect as wearing “an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig.”

“It’s so heartbreaking that’s what I’ll be thinking about the rest of the night is seeing those kids coming down the steps and just crying. They looked really stunned like they just saw a horror movie, not a kid’s movie,” said Matteo Rojas, a witness, to CBS News. A photo emerged showing the suspect at the scene:

Connecticut state police wrote in a news release that the suspect in Braintree, who is still not named, is a suspect in a death investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

At approximately 6 p.m. on May 25, a male “came into AMC Braintree 10 at 121 Grandview Avenue,” according to a press release from the Braintree Police Department.

“He proceeded past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying,” the release says. “Inside of that theater, he encountered four young females. Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and tabbed the four young females,” the release says. “The attack appeared to be unprovoked.”

The victims were ages 9 to 17 years old and “all sustained non life-threatening injuries. All were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment,” the release said. After stabbing the four girls, the suspect went to Plymouth Massachusetts, where he stabbed a man and a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police, who ultimately captured him.

The Suspect Fled the Braintree Movie Theater in a Black SUV, But Police Say They Traced His Movements Through Video Footage

After the attack, the man “ran out of the theater and left in a vehicle,” the release says.

Braintree police, Braintree fire, and Brewster parademics arrived on the scene, treated the victims, and began searching for the suspect.

Braintree police patrol officers and detectives “were able to quickly review video footage and retrace the suspect’s movements,” the police news release says.

They discovered he left the theater “in what appeared to be a black SUV,” police wrote.

Officers determined he was no longer in the area, but video footage allowed them to “capture a license plate. A general broadcast was put out to law enforcement,” according to the release.

Shortly after that broadcast, a “vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in similar assault in Plymouth. That vehicle was pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich. The driver has been taken into custody. It appears as though the crimes are related,” the release says.

The Victims in the McDonald’s Attack Were Ages 21 & 29, Police Say

According to Massachusetts State Police, the second stabbing attack occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant.

“This evening at approximately 7:04 p.m., the State Police began receiving 911 calls for a reported stabbing at the McDonalds inside the Rt 3 Park and Ride in Plymouth,” they wrote. “Troopers located a 21 year-old female and a 29 year-old male with apparent stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threating injuries.”

The release noted that a description of the suspect’s vehicle “was given which helped Troopers locate the vehicle operating on a public way in Sandwich. Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop. The suspect crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly thereafter by Sandwich and State Police. He is currently being treated at an area hospital.”

Preliminary investigation “suggests a likely connection to an earlier incident at a movie theatre in Braintree resulting in non-life threatening injuries to four juveniles. They are being treated at area hospitals,” the release says.

The Man Is a Suspect in a Death Following a ‘Disturbance’ Report in Deep River, Connecticut, Police Say

Connecticut State Police wrote in their press release that “preliminary information indicates that on 05/25/2024, at approximately 3:36 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop F – Westbrook responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in the town of Deep River.”

A deceased individual “was found at this location. The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed and the investigation remains active and ongoing,” the release says.

A suspect in this investigation “has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public,” the Connecticut release says.