Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Walshe is the husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother and property management executive Ana Walshe, who was last seen on New Year’s Day, according to Cohasset police.

According to a press release issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey on January 8, 2023, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, into custody “charging him with misleading a police investigation.”

Cohasset police wrote in a news release that they were seeking the public’s help “in locating a missing resident who was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.”

“Ana Walshe, age 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day,” they wrote. “Walshe stands 5’2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.”

“She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys,” Alissa Kirby, a friend, said to WCVB-TV. “She loves her family, and I know in my heart that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The District Attorney Says That Police Have ‘Probable Cause’ That Brian Walshe Misled Police Investigators

Ana Walshe is still missing, the district attorney’s press release says.

“Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police Continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset,” the district attorney’s release says.

“During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators,” the release says.

“Mr. Walshe is expected to be arraigned in the morning session of the Quincy District Court tomorrow, January 9, 2023; additional facts may or may not be entered into the record at that time, but no further information is expected to be released at this time.”

The release advises that “as with all criminal matters, every defendant enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a January 6, 2023, news conference that Walshe had been missing “since the early morning hours of the first of the year.” He said that detectives are working “around the clock” to find Walshe.

“At this point, it’s a missing person’s investigation,” he said, adding that police had nothing to support anything criminal.

“She was last seen at her house in Cohasset,” around 4 or 5 a.m. and was reported missing the next day by both her employer in Washington D.C., and husband, Quigley said in the news conference. He said that police were told she took a ride share from her home to Boston Logan International Airport to board a plane to go to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. Police have not been able to confirm that she actually got into a ride share service, Quigley said in the news conference.

Quigley added that he had confirmed with all airlines that Ana Walshe did not board a plane. He said the chaos with cancelled flights gave police some difficulty initially confirming that information. Quigley said Ana Walshe’s husband and family had been cooperative, adding that Ana Walshe has family living outside of the country.

It was reported to police that she had her bags with her, Quigley said, adding that her cell phone “has been off” since around the first of the year. Her credit cards have also not been active, according to Quigley. He did not say who reported that information to police specifically.

If Ana Walshe just needed a break or time out, police asked her to call to let them know she is okay, Quigley said in the news conference. She commutes several times a month to Washington D.C., where the couple has a townhouse, according to Quigley. There were no signs of her at the townhouse, he said.

Brian Walshe was “sleeping when she left,” Quigley said. “It’s not normal that she’s missing.” He said police believe she’s “in danger” by the mere fact she is missing, but there was no evidence to support that anything illegal happened.

Ana Walshe has three small children between the ages of 2 and 6 years old, Quigley said in the news conference. He said she is an executive in property management in Washington D.C. and has friends all over the country. It was reported she was called to Washington D.C. due to an emergency at one of the properties she manages, Quigley said in the news conference.

She had a flight booked for January 3, 2023, but she did not get on that flight either, he said.

2. Brian Walshe Was Previously Convicted in an Art Fraud Scheme Over Faked Andy Warhol Paintings, Prosecutors Say

In 2021, Brian Walshe was convicted after the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that he took art from a friend, and then “falsely offered the authentic Warhol paintings for sale on eBay, but delivered fake paintings to buyer.”

A press release from the Department of Justice said that Walshe, then of Lynn, had pleaded guilty “in connection with taking and attempting to sell two Warhol paintings on eBay.”

“Brian R. Walshe, 46, pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction,” the release said.

The release accused Brian Walshe of the following:

In early November 2016, a buyer found two Andy Warhol paintings for sale on eBay. The paintings were two of Warhol’s ‘Shadows,’ a series of untitled, abstract canvas paintings from 1978. The original listing price for the paintings was $100,000. In the advertisement, the eBay seller included a picture of an invoice for the two Warhol Shadow paintings with Warhol Foundation numbers and a purchase price of $240,000. The buyer believed the paintings were authentic and between Nov. 3 and 5, 2016, arranged with Walshe – the seller – to purchase the artwork outside of eBay for $80,000. Walshe and the buyer signed a contract which specified that the buyer had three days to terminate the contract and get a full refund if the buyer did not accept the artwork. On Nov. 7, 2016, the buyer’s assistant flew to Boston and met Walshe to retrieve the paintings, providing him with a cashier’s check for $80,000. According to bank records, the cashier’s check was deposited that day into an account that Walshe controlled, and $33,400 was subsequently withdrawn in the following 14 days. On Nov. 8, 2016, the buyer removed the paintings’ frames and found no Warhol Foundation authentication stamps and noticed that the canvasses and staples looked new. When he compared the paintings to the photographs from the eBay listing, they did not look identical. The buyer concluded that the paintings he purchased from Walshe were not authentic. The buyer then repeatedly attempted to contact Walshe, who initially did not respond, and then made excuses for the delay in refunding the buyer’s money. Walshe initially gained access to the paintings through a friend (the victim). Walshe was present when the victim first purchased a Warhol painting. Sometime after this purchase, the victim purchased the two Shadow paintings. Thereafter, while visiting the victim in South Korea, Walshe told the victim that he could sell some of the art for a good price. The victim agreed and let Walshe take the two Shadow paintings and other fine art pieces. After Walshe took the items, the victim did not hear from Walshe and was unable to contact him. Eventually, the victim contacted a mutual friend, who met with Walshe and retrieved some of the art. On May 3, 2011, Walshe attempted to consign the Warhol paintings to a gallery in New York City, at which time he also had other art belonging to the victim. The gallery declined to accept the paintings because Walshe did not have a bill of sale. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of converted goods provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of unlawful monetary transaction provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the news conference, Quigley said the husband’s legal history is “not believed to have any relation to this case.”

On LinkedIn, Brian Walshe wrote that he is “CFO and Co-Founder at LETS: Leadership & Effective Teamwork Strategies.” His LinkedIn page says that, before that, he was chief financial officer for Capital Letters Consulting for 10 months and an “international business strategist” for Ten Sail Consulting for more than five years in the Greater Boston area.

3. Police Have Searched for Ana Walshe In the Wooded Areas Near Her Home & in a Small Stream & Pool

The Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police wrote in a January 7, 2023, news release that they had conducted a ground search for Ana Walshe for “evidence related to her disappearance.” That search has concluded, they wrote.

“Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day,” the release says.

“State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results. The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it,” continued the release. “Simultaneously, State Police and Cohasset Police detectives continue to undertake various investigative actions to determine Ms. Walshe’s whereabouts.”

4. An Accidental Fire Broke Out at Ana Walshe’s Former Home After She Disappeared, Police Say

In a press release dated January 6, 2023, and posted on the Cohasset Police Department’s website, the Cohasset Fire Department’s Chief John Dockray confirmed that the department “responded to a two-alarm fire at a home on Jerusalem Road Friday afternoon.”

At 2:14 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police “were dispatched to 725 Jerusalem Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on scene,” the release said.

“The four occupants of the home — three adults and a young child — safely escaped prior to first responders’ arrival. There were no injuries,” according to the release. “Hull, Scituate and Hingham Fire provided mutual aid support on-scene, while Norwell Fire provided station coverage.”

The news release continued: “The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Cohasset Police, though it does not appear to be suspicious.”

In the January 7, 2023, news release, police wrote, “Regarding yesterday’s fire at Ms. Walshe’s former house on Jerusalem Road, the State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and local investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.”

The release continued, “There is nothing further that we are reporting publicly at this time.”

5. Ana Walshe, Who Graduated From the University of Belgrade, Held a Series of Jobs at Top Hotels in Boston

On LinkedIn, Ana Walshe wrote that she is regional general manager of Tishman Speyer, a real estate company.

Previously, she was director of operations for The Mutlu Group in Boston, Massachusetts; director of rooms for The Newbury Boston; rooms manager at Taj Hotels in Boston; and director of front office at the InterContinental Boston, along with other jobs, the LinkedIn page says.

She has a master’s certificate in essentials of hospitality management from Cornell University and a bachelor of French language and literature degree from the University of Belgrade, according to her LinkedIn page, which said she also volunteered on a project for artistic galleries and for a music festival in Ath, Belgium.

