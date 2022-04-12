Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Multiple Shot at Sunset Park

Multiple people were shot at the Brooklyn Subway station at Sunset Park on April 12, 2022, according to NBC New York and many other reports. The mass shooting occurred at 36th Street.

NBC New York described the suspect as “a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest,” according to law enforcement sources. The station reported that they say five people were shot.

There were also unconfirmed reports on social media of explosions at the shooting scene. Fox5 also reported on a “possible explosion” at the scene. However, NBC New York reported that undetonated explosive devices were found.

New York police have not yet released the number of victims shot or a suspect or suspects. It’s not clear what the motive is, but crime in New York – and in the subway – has been a growing concern.

A graphic photo emerged from inside the station, showing bloodied people lying on the ground. You can see it below, but be forewarned that it’s disturbing.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted, “Local Brooklyn official tells @jamiestelter that preliminary info indicates five people were injured in the subway shooting in Sunset Park. Subject to change.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Broke Out That Multiple People Were Shot Around 8:30 A.M.

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

The Derek French Photo page on Twitter shared the above photo and wrote, “Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn.” He describes himself as a New York photojournalist.

French was immediately inundated by New York news outlets asking to use his photo.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Several people shot and multiple explosives found at New York City subway station#Brooklyn l #NY

Police confirm explosive devices are present at the 36th Street station. Several people are down. Trains are being halted.

More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/9HFIY2SSOP — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) April 12, 2022

NYC Fire Wire tweeted, “Brooklyn *10-75* Box 7032. 36th St & 4th Ave. MCI – Multiple people shot in the subway. RTF to staging.”

One Man Described Seeing ‘a Young Guy Who Was Bleeding From the Legs’

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Konrad Aderer tweeted, “I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding. I’m safe, almost back home #SunsetPark.”

NYPD News tweeted, “ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.