Alabama Man Charged With Murder & Sexual Torture of Baby Girl

Cameron Elliott, 22, has been charged with murder and sexual abuse after police said he beat an 8-month-old girl to death on Tuesday, February 9, in Decatur, Alabama. The infant girl was rushed to hospital at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham and remained in critical condition for six days after the brutal attack but was taken off life support on Monday, February 15.

According to AL.com, officers responded to a medical call just before midnight on February 9 regarding an unresponsive child at a home on the 2200 block of Victoria Drive S.W. in Decatur. Investigators said the 8-month-old girl was found with severe bruising over most of her body, had a bite mark on one of her arms and was struggling to breathe.

Elliott is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond and faces charges of capital murder, sexual torture and several drug charges, public records show.

An Affidavit Stated That Elliott Took the Young Girl for a Drive & She Had Been in Good Health Prior to That

The young girl’s mother told officers that “Cameron Almen Elliott took (the child) on a car ride and when he returned approximately 10 minutes later (she) was gasping for air and in her current state,” according to AL.com, citing an affidavit by Detective Timothy Pace. The infant was healthy and had no injuries prior to the car ride, it added.

The affidavit shared with AL.com said responding officers found the infant with “a bite mark on her arm,” bruises, welts and abrasions on her neck and face, shoulders and legs and was “gasping for air and unresponsive.” The baby was rushed to Decatur Morgan Hospital and the medical staff informed officers that “all of her injuries appeared to be recent and her nonresponsive condition was due to the amount of trauma her body had received.”

The 8-month-old was then moved to the hospital in Birmingham, AL.com reported. Authorities have not said what the relationship was between Elliott and the child.

Elliott Has Been Charged With Domestic Violence Misdemeanors for 3 Prior Incidents Unrelated to This Case

Investigators said that Elliott has been charged three times in the past for domestic violence misdemeanors involving an ex-girlfriend, a separate woman than the 8-month-old’s mother in this case. These charges are unrelated to the latest incident, authorities said, according to AL.com.

In one incident in September 2019, Decatur Police said Elliott went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her when she attempted to contact the police, according to an affidavit cited by AL.com. He punched her in the mouth, it stated, and “Once (the woman) was on the ground, Elliott started stomping her head and kicked her several times, once in the stomach.”

Elliott and the unidentified victim have a child together and she was also five months pregnant with his child at the time of the alleged assault, the affidavit stated. Another reported incident earlier in 2019 involved the same ex-girlfriend and both cases are still pending. In November 2019, the victim requested that the charges be dropped because “We have put it behind us and have moved forward,” she wrote, according to AL.com. “We’ve been co-parenting and getting along.”

A third domestic violence charge involving that woman was filed in March 2020 and it is also pending, the outlet reported.

