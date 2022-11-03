Carl Phanor Accused: New York Jogger Raped

Carl Phanor is a homeless man with a lengthy arrest history who is accused in the rape of a New York jogger in West Village.

New York police previously revealed that Phanor is a suspect in the sex attacks on two other women.

According to NBC New York, Phanor is now suspected of raping “a 43-year-old woman running on Pier 45 in the West Village shortly before 6 a.m.” on November 3, 2022.

A fellow jogger helped the 43-year-old woman. “She was bleeding on her arms,” said Gabrielle Sumkin to ABC New York. “She was pretty incoherent. She was clearly very physically and mentally traumatized based off of what happened.”

She added: “It was very disturbing, so it’s been kind of a rough day, but I’m really glad that I was able to help her.”

News of the early morning rape comes as concerns about crime escalate in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

Phanor Has a Dozen Previous Arrests, Reports Say

New York Gazette ™ Homeless man with 18 prior arrests busted in rape of NYC jogger, is suspect in two other sex crimes: sources: https://t.co/hcjOdI6J2h – The homeless man who raped and robbed a jogger in the… https://t.co/9Vao1xYkvj #wealthmanagement #charteredwealthmanager pic.twitter.com/BtDDbqHNVV — George Mentz JD MBA CWM (@GeorgeMentz) November 3, 2022

Phanor has a long criminal history that includes a dozen previous arrests, according to The New York Post, which reported that he is homeless.

In the November 3 attack, a suspect approached the woman from behind, choking her unconscious and then raping her, the New York Post reported.

He took her wallet and other pieces of property and left on a Citi Bike. According to NBC New York, the woman told police she was “attacked under the gazebo area by a man wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants and a yellow hat.”

According to NBC New York, after the attack, Phanor is accused of buying Red Bull at Target with another stolen card.

Phanor has at least 25 previous arrests, including for “petit larceny, assault, drug possession and drug dealing,” the Post reported.

New York Police Previously Accused Phanor of Raping & Attempting to Rape Women in March & Early October

🚨WANTED for SEXUAL ASSAULTS: Have you seen Carl Phanor? On 3/27/22 near Clarkson St & West St, the suspect sexually assaulted a 39-year-old female. On 10/6/22 near FDR service road & E 37 St, he attempted to rape a 48-year-old female. Info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/i9PXNUpM7f — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 18, 2022

In a previous news alert, NYPD accused Phanor of being involved in two other attacks.

“🚨WANTED for SEXUAL ASSAULTS: Have you seen Carl Phanor? On 3/27/22 near Clarkson St & West St, the suspect sexually assaulted a 39-year-old female. On 10/6/22 near FDR service road & E 37 St, he attempted to rape a 48-year-old female. Info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS,” they wrote on October 17, 2022.

According to the Post, in the October 6 attack, the woman was walking on a service road when, police say, Phanor “came up to the woman from behind, placed her in a chokehold and tried to rip off her clothes and rape her.”

She was able to get away. He took her credit cards and tried to use them at a smoke shop, The Post reported. He listed the New York City Rescue Mission as his address, the newspaper reported.

On October 17, 2022, CBS New reported that police were looking for Phanor.

The suspect’s name has not formally been released by police.

There was also another sex attack in New York on November 3, according to NBC New York. That one was also a stranger attack. It occurred near East 109th Street and East Drive around 1:30 a.m., the television station reported. A separate person of interest is in custody in that attack, but the name is not clear.

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff