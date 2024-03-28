Mississippi Teen, 14, Shot & Killed Her ‘Devoted’ Math Teacher Mother, Police Say

Carly Madison Gregg is a 14-year-old girl who is accused of shooting her math teacher mother Ashley Smylie to death in Mississippi.

That’s according to the Vicksburg News, which reported that Gregg will be charged as an adult in the shooting death of her mother, Smylie. The murder occurred on Tuesday, March 26.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Smylie’s Husband Returned Home to Find His Wife Deceased & Carly Madison Gregg With a Gun, Reports Say

Carly Madison Gregg, 14, is charged with the murder of her mother, 40-year-old Ashley Smylie, a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, and with attempted murder for allegedly shooting her stepfather. https://t.co/ORHkikfjoJ pic.twitter.com/FnvFP9nNiO — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 21, 2024

According to the Vicksburg News, the daughter is accused of shooting and killing her mother at their Mississippi home.

The father of the teenager arrived home just after 5 p.m. to discover his wife had been shot to death, the newspaper reported. AL.com reported, though, that the man is Gregg’s stepfather.

The teen still had a gun and “shot the father in the shoulder. He was able to wrestle the weapon away from the daughter, who then fled from the home,” Vicksburg News reported.

Gregg was taken into custody a short distance from the home, AL.com reported.

Ashley Smylie’s Obituary Says She ‘Loved Being a Mother More Than Anything’

https://t.co/T4U42GMVFz Carly Maddison Gregg, 14 year old charged with murder of her mother and shooting her step father — Shorty McShortcut (@KevinFi93913646) March 21, 2024

According to her obituary, Ashley Nicole Smylie, 40, “passed away Tuesday, March 19, at her home in Brandon. She was born April 11, 1983, in Stuart, Fla. Ashley was always a Floridian at heart. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed sharing Florida’s beaches and Disney World with her family.”

The obit says, “She taught in the mathematics department of Northwest Rankin High School and was gifted in mathematics, technology and the arts.”

According to the obituary, “Ashley was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend. But more than anything, Ashley was a devoted mother. She loved being a mother more than anything.”

The obit also lists her family: “She is preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie Gregg; grandparents, Grover Hood, Willie Evelyn Hood, Sarah Breland, and Robert Breland Sr. She is survived by her husband, Heath Smylie; daughter, Carly Gregg; parents, Robert and Vicki Breland Jr.; and sister, Amber [James] Floyd.”

Tributes Described Heather Smylie as a ‘Sweet & Beautiful Soul’ Who Was an ‘Amazing Educator’

Photos of Smylie and tributes to her were left on an online bulletin board.

“Such a sweet and beautiful soul gone,” wrote one person. “I will miss you. Your absence feels so weird and unreal. Thank you for being a loving and caring teacher who wanted the best for her students. I pray you rest peacefully.”

One photo showed flowers left outside Smylie’s classroom door.

“Ashley was an amazing educator and person,” another person wrote on the website. “She was always smiling and had a positive outlook on all situations. I miss the conversations we had about daily life, faith, and math. She had a huge heart and showed love and compassion for everyone around her. Ashley impacted so many lives and we all truly miss her. We love you, Ashley and look forward to seeing you again one day.”

Another person wrote, “I met Ashley through numerous parent meetings for the freshmen we shared last year, and I would look to her when my students would struggle. We would laugh about random moments with our “challenging” students, but it’s how she loved those students even more that showed me the value and the heart of a phenomenal teacher. She truly radiated a positivity that students and teachers alike needed.”

