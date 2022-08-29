Caroline Ashworth & Michael Mollow: 21-Year-Old & Dentist Dead in Connecticut Murder-Suicide

Caroline Ashworth and Michael Mollow were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Wethersfield, Connecticut, police said in a press release. Ashworth, a 21-year-old Branford resident and college student, and Mollow, a 59-year-old dentist and divorced father of two, had been in a “previous domestic relationship,” according to police.

Ashworth and Mollow were found dead in and by a parked car along the side of a road after police responded to reports of shots fired on Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Wethersfield Police Department said in its press release. The deaths remain under investigation, police said.

Caroline Ashworth Was Found Dead in the Car With Multiple Gunshot Wounds to the Torso & Extremities, While Michael Mollow Was Outside the Car With Gunshot Wounds to the Head & Chest

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

According to the Wethersfield Police press release, officers responded to the area of 74 Mountain Laurel Drive on August 27 about 9:28 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle parked outside of that address with two people dead in and just outside of the vehicle, the press release said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed no immediate threat to the community,” police said. “Caroline Anne Ashworth, age 21, of Branford, CT, was found deceased in the front driver seat of the car. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and extremities. The deceased male, located outside of the vehicle by the driver’s door, was identified as Michael Mollow, age 59, of Branford, CT. Mollow had a gunshot wound to the chest and head.”

According to police, “Investigation revealed that Mollow and Ashworth had been in a previous domestic relationship. Based on determined cause of death, this case continues to be investigated as a murder-suicide. At this time, a motive for the shooting is undetermined.”

Police added, “The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at 860-721-2865.”

Ashworth’s Aunt Commented on a Facebook Post by Mollow’s Dental Practice Saying, ‘This Man Was Sick & Demented’

Michael Mollow was a dentist with the North Branford Dental Group, according to the practice’s website. His biography page said, “Dr. Michael Mollow joined North Branford Dental Group in 1997. He obtained a BA in Art History from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated in 1988 from Tufts Dental School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The bio page added, “Mike’s father and grandfather were dentists and, currently, so is his aunt! Dr. Mollow lives with his wife, two children and several pets, in Branford. He enjoys skiing, sailing, golf and spending time with his family.”

According to Connecticut court records, Mollow’s wife filed for divorce in May 2021. The divorce was finalized that same month, court records viewed by Heavy show. Mollow’s ex-wife could not be reached for comment but told WFSB that it is a “tough time right now for her and her kids,” the news station reported.

North Branford Dental Group posted a now-deleted message on Facebook about Mollow’s death. The post said:

It is with a sad and heavy heart that we are announcing the tragic loss of Dr. Michael Mollow. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to the families and friends affected by this devastating event. We do not know the details, but we do know the Wethersfield Police have an ongoing investigation.”

The post also included information for Mollow’s patients about rescheduling appointments and said, “Our staff has come together as a family during this trying time. We are a strong, close-knit, resilient officer that is still focused on providing the best care for our patients. … Thank you to all who have contacted us with expressions of sympathy and concern about our well-being, we appreciate you.”

The post was filled with dozens of comments expressing condolences, but was deleted after Ashworth’s aunt posted a comment of her own. She wrote, “He KILLED MY NIECE! TRAGIC LOSS FOR HER AND OUR FAMILY! This man was sick and demented with a horrible history of mental health issues. He was nothing but a manipulative abuser. She was only 21 and he was 59!!!”

Ashworth’s aunt added, “There’s always 2 sides to every story. … He shot and killed her then took his own life….what a cowardly thing to do.”

Ashworth, Who Previously Lived in Texas, Posted on TikTok About ‘Abusive, Toxic Relationships’

Caroline Ashworth was originally from Houston, Texas, and also lived in Richmond, Texas, before moving to Connecticut, according to her Facebook page. She also lived in Sugar Land, Texas. It was not immediately clear when Ashworth moved to Connecticut. Public records show she was had lived in a waterfront home in Branford owned by Mollow.

She graduated from William B. Clements High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District in Texas and had studied at Gateway Community College in New Haven and Lone Star College in Texas, according to her Facebook.

On Instagram, Ashworth posted in her bio section, “Justlovepls.” On August 20, Ashworth posted a TikTok video with the words, “I can’t b a bird and fly away but I can drive 1000 miles across the country to get away from u.” She added in the caption, “And thats on abusive, toxic relationships #livelaughlove.”