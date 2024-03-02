Wisconsin Woman Shot Her Boyfriend in His Bed, Menasha Police Say

Catherine Ann Cheskie is the Menasha, Wisconsin, woman accused of shooting her boyfriend to death in their home on February 24.

According to a March 1 press release from the Menasha Police Department, the department was advised that the Winnebago District Attorney’s Office “will be pursuing charges against 54 year old, Catherine Ann Cheskie of Menasha, for First Degree Intentional Homicide.”

The victim was identified as Thomas A. Guyette of Menasha, according to the release, which says he was 71 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Menasha, Wisconsin, Police Found Thomas Guyette Dead of a Gunshot Wound

On February 24, 2024, at about 5:09 a.m., Menasha officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Chute Street “for the report of a male with a gunshot wound,” the Menasha Police news release says.

Upon arrival, “Officers located Thomas A. Guyette deceased at the scene.” Catherine Ann Cheskie was taken into custody.

The Menasha police chief, Nick Thorn, and the “entire Menasha Police Department would like to extend out deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Guyette, “ the release says. “Our thoughts remain with them as they seek comfort and healing during this time,” the release says.

According to the police news release, “This was an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim were acquaintances. We are not actively searching for additional suspects and the public is not in any danger.”

“Given the nature of the offense, a swift yet thorough and meticulous investigation is necessary to bring justice in this case, “ police wrote.

According to VINE Link, Cheskie was booked in the Winnebago County Jail on February 24.

WBAY-TV reported that officers found Cheskie naked in the home. She “told authorities that her boyfriend was in the bedroom,” WBAY reported.

Thomas Guyette Told a Witness, ‘I’m Shot,’ Reports Say

According to WLUK-TV, a witness who rents a room in the victim’s basement heard an argument followed by a gunshot.

WBAY-TV reported that the argument was “about Cheskie being involved with another man.”

When he went upstairs, Guyette, who was on his bed, said, “I’m shot.” The witness called 911, but Guyette died of a “gunshot wound to the chest,” WLUK reported.

According to WLUK, Cheskie claimed her eyesight was too poor to “accurately hit a target,” but a gunshot residue test detected residue on her hands.

Online court records show bail was set at $1 million for Cheskie.

“Absolute Sobriety. Do not leave the State of Wisconsin. Comply with GPS monitoring by the Winnebago County Sheriff,” the court records in the case say. “No possession of dangerous weapons. No possession of firearms. No alcohol consumption or possession. No use or possession of controlled substances, unless prescribed by a physician. No possession of prescription medication without valid prescription. No possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Cheskie has a prior criminal history in Wisconsin. She was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier in 2015. In 2008, she was convicted of battery with a domestic abuse modifier, online court records say. The year before that, she was convicted of bail jumping and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Another witness told police Cheskie and Guyette “had verbal altercations daily,” WBAY-TV reported, which added that authorities say Cheskie told them, “I took the gun away from him. I went into the bedroom, and I took the gun away from him so how could he be dead?”

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused in Father’s Murder