Wisconsin Teen Jumped Off I-43 Overpass in Front of Semi in Ozaukee County Tragedy, Sheriff Says

A 17-year-old Cedarburg, Wisconsin, boy jumped to his death on March 13 from a freeway overpass on I-43, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department says.

The Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page that it’s believed the boy Intentionally jumped onto the freeway from the overpass, where he was then struck and killed by a semi. The names of those involved was not released.

If you are struggling, the Prevent Suicide organization has crisis lines available for each county in Wisconsin. You can find them here. You can find other resources to get help here.

According to WTMJ-TV, there was a similar tragedy in nearby Washington County in December 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department Says the Teenage Boy Was From Cedarburg

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred on Thursday, March 13, 2024, at about 6:12 a.m.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office “received a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I43 at Ulao Parkway in the Town of Grafton,” a press release from the department says.

A 2020 International semi-tractor/trailer “was travelling northbound I43 at Ulao Parkway when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway,” the release says.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigation determined the pedestrian had suddenly entered I43 intentionally from the Ulao Parkway overpass,” the Sheriff’s release says.

The drive of the semi-tractor was a 62-year-old man from Green Bay, the release says. He was “transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released with no injuries,” the release says.

“The victim was identified as a 17-year-old male from the City of Cedarburg,” according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Department’s release says the I43 northbound and southbound lanes “were closed for approximately four hours while the incident was being investigated. All northbound and southbound lanes were reopened at approximately 10:40 a.m.”

The Port Washington Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Grafton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Grafton Fire Department, Saukville Fire Department, Ozaukee County Drone Team, Ozaukee County Accident Reconstruction Team, Ozaukee County Highway Department, and Ray’s Towing Service all “assisted at the scene,” according to the news release.

Initially, the Sheriff’s Department wrote, “The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic incident that occurred on I43 northbound at Ulao Parkway in the Town of Grafton. Both I43 northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down while the incident is being investigated. Northbound traffic will be diverted at STH 32 and southbound traffic will be diverted at STH 33. The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours. Additional information will be released once available.”

The Earlier Incident Also Involved a Freeway Overpass

According to WTMJ-TV, the earlier incident in December also involved a freeway overpass.

In that unrelated tragedy, the location was I41 in Washington County near Highway 45 at Pioneer Road northbound.

WTMJ-TV reported that the tragedy was being called a suicide after law enforcement sources told the television station that “the victim jumped from the overpass onto I41.”

That man was then struck and killed by a semi, according to WTMJ-TV.

