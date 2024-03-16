GoFundMe Set Up in Memory of Beloved Wisconsin Soccer Player, 17, Who Died on I-43

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the memory of Denny Oechsner, a 17-year-old boy who died in a tragedy on I-43, and tributes are flowing in for the teen, who was a well-liked local soccer player in the Cedarburg, Wisconsin, area.

You can find the GoFundMe page here to help the family. As of March 15, it had raised more than $60,000. Jessie Juergensen, Oechsner’s cousin, set up the fundraiser.

“On March 14th, 17 year old Denny Oechsner was called home to be with Jesus in heaven,” she wrote. “We are raising money to help cover the cost of Denny’s funeral and any other unexpected expenses. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received so far and can’t thank you all enough for helping the Oechsner family during this time.”

In a news release on the March 14, 2023, tragedy, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department wrote that the teen was a 17-year-old from Cedaburg.

If you are struggling, the Prevent Suicide organization has crisis lines available for each county in Wisconsin. You can find them here. You can find other resources to get help here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny Oechsner Was Remembered as a Soccer Player Who ‘Was Always Someone Who Could Put a Smile on Your Face’

People left tributes to Denny Oechsner on the GoFundMe page. “Denny was one of my favorite people to work with at firehouse, and was able to make those closing shifts far more of a joy to work, he will be missed by all of us at firehouse,” wrote one woman. Another person wrote, “I work at Firehouse Subs and had the pleasure of working with Denny one or two times. He was such a wonderful person and a joy to be around. He will be truly missed by me and by all of us here.”

Many tributes referenced Oechsner being a soccer player. “I’ve known Denny for about 8-9 years now. Denny was always someone who could put a smile on your face. He was a great teammate and I loved the soccer journey I got to experience with him. We love you Den,” wrote another.

The release says the teen “suddenly entered I-43 intentionally from the Ulao Parkway overpass” and was struck by a semi-tractor/trailer driven by a 62-year-old Green Bay man.

People in the Community Are Rally to Support the Family of Denny Oechsner

Local Menus and Events in Ozaukee County shared the GoFundMe page and wrote, “This morning, I was messaged and asked to share the GOFUND ME that was set up for the funeral and related expenses for the family of the teen who tragically took his own life. The teen’s name is Denny.” The page continued:

Yesterday, I said that as a community we would be there to support the family in any way possible. I meant it. If you are able and willing to help monetarily, I have attached the GOFUND me that was set up for them. We all know that money can’t bring this young man back, but it can help a family make sure that he gets the funeral and celebration of life that he deserves, along with related expenses. There are so many people affected by this tragedy. Please keep Denny’s family, friends, school personnel, the semi- truck driver, and the emergency personnel on scene in your thoughts and prayers as well.

Just a few days ago, a Facebook post indicated that Oechsner was named to the Lutheran High School All-American team. His mother is an art teacher at the school, social media posts indicate.

