Celebrity Big Brother 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The third US edition of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3 (US) episodes online for free:

After two successful seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018 and 2019 — won by Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton — the super-speed version of the OG show is back with a new set of celebrities ready to be locked away for a month in pursuit of the $250,000 grand prize.

The cast is as follows:

Reality star Cynthia Bailey , 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

, 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Actor Todd Bridges , 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

, 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes” Singer/dancer Todrick Hall , 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.”

, 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.” Comedian and actor Chris Kattan , 51, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

, 51, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Singer Chris Kirkpatrick , 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.”

, 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.” TV host Carson Kressley , 52, who won an Emmy for “Queer Eye”

, 52, who won an Emmy for “Queer Eye” TV personality Teddi Mellencamp , 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

, 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Model Shanna Moakler , 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya.

, 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu , 28, who is the first female U.S. singles skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She earned the bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

, 28, who is the first female U.S. singles skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She earned the bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Former NBA player Lamar Odom , 42, who starred on a reality show with his then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

, 42, who starred on a reality show with his then-wife Khloe Kardashian. UFC champ Miesha Tate, 35, who retired in 2016 but later came out of retirement in 2021.

The cast will live together in the newly-outfitted “Big Brother” house, which is Swiss chalet-themed this year and looks to have gotten a spiffy makeover in the months since the last “Big Brother” season. Heavy got an exclusive first look at the common areas — the snowy patio, the bathroom, the full-sized sauna, and the workout space — which you can check out here.

The descriptions of those areas make it sound like the house is decked out to the nines:

Outside of the kitchen is a snowy patio, designed to allow for a relaxing rest, no matter the temperature or time of day. A gas fireplace and hot tub are waiting there to help the Houseguests unwind after a day of hitting the slopes. But, the amenities don’t stop there, as the “Celebrity Big Brother” bathroom is a retreat in itself, with a full-sized sauna, complete with floor-to-ceiling cedar. Dark-green marble and flame-charred pine are on the walls. Gold fixtures and black ceramic sinks, along with a “beauty bar” finish the bath.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. It then airs on February 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18-21 and finally has its finale on Wednesday, February 23.

