North Carolina ‘Wicked Tuna’ Captain Charlie Griffin, Dog, Die After Boat Capsizes

The body of “Wicked Tuna” Captain Charles Griffin and his dog were discovered near Pea Island in North Carolina after his boat capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, which was reprinted by The Outer Banks Voice, on the morning of March 4, the U.S.Coast Guard “received a report of an overdue vessel traveling from Virginia to Wanchese, NC.”

“The 35′ vessel was subsequently located off Pea Island and the body of Charles Griffin Jr (Charlie Griffin) of Wanchese, NC and his dog (deceased) were recovered onshore near the same,” the release says.

Pea Island is located in Dare County, North Carolina. The boating accident occurred on the Outer Banks, according to 13News Now. Griffin starred on “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” according to that site.

Charlie Griffin’s Boat Capsized, the U.S. Coast Guard Believes

According to the release, the vessel “appears to have capsized somewhere near Oregon Inlet. Officers are still searching for a second occupant that was aboard the vessel. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the ongoing investigation along with assistance from officers from US Fish and Wildlife, National Park Service, NC Marine Fisheries, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.”

The “Reels of Fortune Wicked Tuna” Facebook page announced Griffin’s death, writing, “It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th. Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!” That page was Griffin’s Facebook page.

According to 13 News Now, the boat “had left from Virginia Beach and headed to Wanchese, North Carolina, for repairs.” According to the Virginian-Pilot, the last communication with the boat came at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday March 3.

“Unruly currents and wild weather conditions have made the inlet one of the most notoriously unpredictable waterways on the East Coast,” The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Tributes Flowed for Charlie Griffin on Social Media

Local journalist Sam Walker wrote on his website that the death occurred “following an incident involving a vessel trying to navigate Oregon Inlet in the dark.” He wrote, “The vessel was located still floating about 70 yards off the breakers along Pea Island, but the cabin had been detached.” He wrote that searches had ignited.

Tributes flowed for Griffin on social media. “I fished with Griff back when he was running the Sea Witch.Caught my first Giant Bluefin out of hatteras and yellowfins out of OregonInlet. Drank a couple with him also.He will be surely Missed.My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Praying for the OIFC fleet,” a man wrote.

Another man wrote on Facebook, “A very sad day for our fishing community. Capt. Charlie Griffin has passed away from a boating accident at Oregon Inlet. His humor and knowledge will be sadly missed. He helped make the OBX even more famous with his time on Wicked Tuna OBX. Tight lines and fair seas my friend.”

Another person wrote, “Super sad news, a sweet heart of a guy and one heck of a fisherman Charlie Griffin has been taken from us way too soon… Some of you may know him from OBX Wicked Tuna, some of us new him as a giving good guy.. He will be missed by all who knew him.. Prayers to his Family especially his son Jake.. RIP my friend!!”