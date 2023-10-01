Charlotte Sena: Parents David & Trisha Sena Describe ‘Joyful’ Child

Charlotte Sena is a 9-year-old girl from Greenfield, New York, who is the subject of an AMBER Alert after she disappeared while riding a bicycle at Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York, on September 30, 2023.

In an October 1, 2023, press conference, Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police said it is “quite possible an abduction has taken place.” According to Mazzone, Charlotte’s bike was discovered at 6:45 p.m., a half hour after she went missing.

There is a massive search effort to find the child, who was at the campground with her parents, father David and mother Trisha Sena, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who spoke at the press conference.

Hochul said Charlotte vanished while camping with her family. “I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters,” she said. “Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Charlotte Sena, Who Disappeared While Riding a Bike Around a Loop by Herself, Was Last Seen Wearing Black Crocs & an Orange Tie-Dye Pokemon Shirt

According to the governor, “It wasn’t dark, it’s right around dinnertime,” when Charlotte “did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins. And then she decided after going around, she said she’s finally going around one more time by herself. Be that big girl, do it by herself. Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet. And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

Hochul described the chaotic scene that resulted.

Her parents knew immediately something was up. They called her name. People started searching, people from other campgrounds joined. And 30 minutes later, at 6:47, Charlotte’s mother, Trisha, called 911. The scene was chaotic. People leaving their food, leaving their tables, just everyone in search, calling the name, “Charlotte, Charlotte.” By 7:00 p.m., the state police were on site. And for the last 18 hours—18 plus hours teams from the New York State Police, dogs, aviation, our bloodhounds are here. The sword operators, special response teams are on site. New York State Park Police, forest rangers, underwater rescue teams and drones. We brought in technology experts also to analyze other forms of communications in the park at that time.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the child was last seen near Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort, New York at about 6:45 p.m. on September 30, 2023.

Charlotte E. Sena “is a White female, approximately 9 years 1 month old with long, blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds,” the center says.

“Charlotte was last seen wearing Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet. The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.”

2. Charlotte Sena’s Parents Described Their Daughter as ‘Joyful’ & Brought Their Family to the State Park So the Kids ‘Could Have a Chance to Be in Nature,’ the Governor Says

Hochul described how Charlotte Sena’s family and friends “came here to just have an ordinary time. The kids could have a chance to be in nature, have a chance to be kids. And they came to this beautiful scenic state park, Moreau State Park.”

According to the New York governor, the “beautiful state park” is located about 15 minutes from where Charlotte is being raised with her two sisters. “They rode bikes around the loop road, we see. They camped, they cooked out and they’re here to make memories, the kind that lasts a lifetime,” she said in a statement.

“Instead, the day turned into every parent’s nightmare,” she said.

Hochul said she had just met with Charlotte’s parents, David and Trisha Sena, describing them as “obviously distraught” and saying she could not imagine their pain.

The parents shared “how joyful their little girl is,” Hochul said.

3. Charlotte Sena, Who Was Recently Elected to Be a Class Officer, Is the Niece of a Schenectady Firefighter Who Is Helping Search

According to Hochul, Sena’s parents described her as a fourth grader who was recently elected to be a class officer.

The governor said the girl was described as a “really nice girl” who watched out for other children and was the “pride of every parent.”

This is a “very hard time for her family,” she said.

The governor said state police were on the scene by 7 p.m., and massive searches are being conducted with bloodhounds, drones, underwater teams and more.

She said Sena is the niece of a local firefighter in Schenectady so that department is helping search.

Hochul said the family “needs love.”

4. Charlotte Sena’s Mother Trisha Sena Told a Newspaper, ‘I Just Want My Daughter Back’

Charlotte’s mother spoke briefly to the Albany Times-Union newspaper on the afternoon of October 1, 2023.

To that newspaper, Trisha Sena described Charlotte as a “good kid” who is “trusting.”

“I just want my daughter back,” she told the newspaper, which described her as having “intense emotion.”

5. Charlotte Sena’s Father, David Sena, Is a Member of a Local Union That Has Been Helping Feed Searchers

Local Union 773 Plumbers, Pipefitters, Steamfitters and Service Technicians out of Queensbury, New York, said on Facebook that Charlotte's father, David Sena, is a member of their union.

"Please share and help find Charlotte Sena. She is the daughter of one of our members," the union wrote on Facebook.

In another post, the union wrote:

We want to thank these South Glens Falls businesses that we reached out to to help us feed those who were at Moreau State Park working tirelessly on the search for Charlotte Sena. Sorrentino’s, Hannaford, Dollar General and Giavonno’s all in South Glens Falls. Sorrentino’s gave us a huge order! Hannaford donated a ton of food and water Dollar General gave us a bunch of coolers and ice for all the drinks. Giavonnos hurried up and made 3, 24-cut pizzas and a bunch of subs. Without hesitation, they jumped in to help and we can’t thank them enough! PLEASE don’t think other businesses didn’t want to help. These were just the places that we stopped at first and they took care of us. Please continue to be vigilant in your search for Charlotte. If you have cameras, even if you don’t think you caught anything, check them. If you see something, say something. Continue to share her picture and spread her face all over the country.

Let’s bring Charlotte home.

READ NEXT: Duane Davis, the Man Accused in Connection With Tupac Shakur’s Murder