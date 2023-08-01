Chase Ainsworth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chase Ainsworth is an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, man who is accused of murdering his ex-wife Samantha Ainsworth.

Before the murder, Chase Ainsworth was accused of sending his wife threatening text messages, including one that read, “I’m coming for you,” according to KFOR-TV. She was granted a restraining order against him, but he was accused of violating it, the television station reported.

Police were called to the home multiple times before the homicide, and he was accused of violating the protective order just four days before her death, the television station reported.

1. Chase Ainsworth, Who Had Previously Raised Safety Concerns, Is Accused of Murdering His Former Wife, Samantha Ainsworth Inside Her Home, Reports Say

According to a news release from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Ainsworth, 34, was arrested on July 29, 2023.

Police say that, on Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., Oklahoma City police “were summoned to a domestic disturbance at a residence near SW 104th St. and S. May Ave.”

When officers arrived, they found Samantha Ainsworth, 31, deceased inside.

“The suspect was quickly identified as the victim’s former spouse, Chase Ainsworth,” police wrote. “It was learned Ainsworth fled the scene in a vehicle with one of their young children.”

An Amber Alert was issued, “and police were able to find Ainsworth and the child at a residence in the 12000 block of Chisholm Rd. Oklahoma City Police made entry into the home where the child was found unharmed, and Ainsworth was taken into custody.”

He was booked on complaints of first-degree murder and child stealing, according to police.

According to KFOR-TV, court documents show that Chase Ainsworth “was allegedly a potential threat and faced charges for violating a protective order filed by his ex-wife weeks before she was killed.”

He was accused of “Stalking and for Possession of a Controlled Substance,” according to KFOR-TV, but bailed out of jail.

2. Police Say That Simon Ainsworth, 5, Was Taken By Chase Ainsworth & a Neighbor Discovered Samantha Ainsworth’s 7-Year-Old Daughter With Her Injured Mother

The missing person alert said the child taken by Chase Ainsworth is Simon Ainsworth, age 5.

He was taken by his father in a black 2012 Kia Soul, according to the poster, which said that Chase was “involved in a domestic dispute and may be armed with a knife. Chase Ainsewoth has also been known to use drugs.”

“About 2:50 this afternoon, we had a neighbor go over to the house to pick up the seven-year-old child for a play date and discovered that the mother was injured inside and the 7-year-old was there, the five-year-old was gone,” OKCPD Captain Michelle Henderson said to KOKH-TV. “Obviously the 7-year-old was very upset; the neighbors who discovered this were very upset. We’re just working through information that is very traumatic for everybody involved in these kind of situations.”

Samantha Ainsworth died at the hospital, according to the Oklahoman, which said police have not released Samantha’s specific cause of death.

3. Chase Ainsworth Wrote That There ‘Is Always a Hierarchy in the Home’ & Criticized the Black Lives Matter Movement

On Facebook, Chase Ainsworth wrote about his attitudes toward the home. “There’s always a hierarchy in the home and if you don’t think so just get a dog and you’ll find out real quickly who the alpha is,” he wrote in 2020.

In another post, he wrote,

‘…at some time the civilized races of man will exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races.’ Darwin, The Descent of Man, 1871. Darwin didn’t merely predict this; he thought it would advance human evolution. His cousin Francis Galton, a strong proponent of eugenics, agreed, as did Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger a few years later.

For many years I’ve spoken with those that claim Social Darwinism is not a logical response to evolution, but Darwin himself advanced these beliefs.

Some of his posts were political; in one, he criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, in part, “BLM ✊🏿 took off their belief statements from the web concerning ending the patriarchy, the nuclear family (aka fathers in the home), and smashing gender norms. Apparently, they didn’t like their actual motives being called out. And taking them down just shows they were being subversive about it.”

He also wrote, “I told my lovely wife that my girl will not be dance or anything like this before we even had kids. She used to dance and told me about how changing outfits amidst a routine, how there were no rooms and many male parents and men who helped with the show could see all the girls changing at about 11-15 I believe were the ages she did.”

Samantha responded, “I don’t recall men being backstage but I could be wrong. If you have back to back routines you often are changing in a large room or just side stage tho.” Chase responded to her comment, “Samantha Ainsworth is my have misremembered but the type of dance routines I even remember seeing Pom girls doing at school are still not things I would even want my practically grown daughter doing.”

He shared a video from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and wrote, “He’s my spirit animal. A movie can have a right message sent the wrong way. The movie essentially became what it was supposed to be against. The message is a refusal of the anti-woman Islamic extremist culture and a refusal of our current hyper sexual secular culture that encourages women and girls to reduce sex to a baser desire like hunger or an itch that needs scratched.”

Many of his photos on Facebook showed him with his wife and kids.

4. People Offered Tributes Online to Samantha Ainsworth

People posted tributes to Samantha Ainsworth and condemnation of Chase Ainsworth on social media.

“My heart is broken for Samantha Rose and her family! I don’t understand how anyone could do this to someone they loved. Someone who birthed your children. Someone like Sam. I pray for the safety of her kids and that he rots in jail for the rest of his life,” a woman wrote.

Another woman wrote, “My heart is broken right now

For my daughter losing her friend

For her friend losing her life

For her children losing their mom

For her parents losing a child.”

Another woman wrote, “In lieu of a Gofundme acct, a benefit account has been set up at BancFirst for Simon & Anastasia Ainsworth. Donations can be made at any BancFirst location. Please ask for the ‘benefit account for Simon & Anastasia Ainsworth.'”

5. Chase Ainsworth, Who Worked as a Chemist, Wrote That He ‘Put a Ring on That in 6 Months’

When a friend commented on Facebook that Ainsworth had a “trophy wife,” he responded, “Absolutely! Put a ring on that in six months and married in eight. Had to lock that down. Didn’t want her going anywhere.”

On Facebook, Samantha Ainsworth mostly posted selfies or pictures of her kids, although she indicated having anxiety in one post.

According to his LinkedIn page, Chase Ainsworth worked as a laboratory specialist and chemist.

