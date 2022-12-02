Chris Paul Memes Fly After Ye Tweet on Kim Kardashian

After Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted that he caught NBA star Chris Paul with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the memes flew on Twitter.

Chris Paul when his wife asks him what he did with Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bPZiuQv2PO — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 2, 2022

Elon Musk suspended West’s Twitter account shortly thereafter when he posted a graphic showing a Swastika inside a Star of David on the evening of December 1, 2022.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

This followed an interview Ye gave, while already under criticism for antisemitic remarks, in which he praised Hitler.

Shortly before being suspended, Ye turned his targets on Paul. You can see some of the best Chris Paul memes, tweets, GIFs, and jokes throughout this article.

Chris Paul enjoying a nice meal with his family and sees why his phone is blowing up pic.twitter.com/9r1AB52O40 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 2, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Memes Mocked Chris Paul After the Ye Tweet

Chris Paul just minding his own business on a Thursday night and catching a stray.pic.twitter.com/8b1I1JUaBb — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) December 2, 2022

Some of the Chris Paul memes and videos jokingly imagined his reaction to seeing Ye’s tweet.

Chris Paul when Kanye walked in pic.twitter.com/ZK77LAoBkA — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) December 2, 2022

Some compared him to Bill Clinton or imagined the reaction of other basketball players or Paul’s wife.

Chris Paul's wife looking at him after seeing why he's trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/EOsoVh5FnS — Smoknbusters (@smoknbusters) December 2, 2022

“Kanye dropped the Chris Paul bomb and went to sleep. I used to do mean things like that 😭😭😭” a Twitter user opined.

What do you even have to Google to find THIS picture of Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/JGh9WEJpzl — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) December 2, 2022

Specifically, Ye tweeted, “Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” tweeting a picture of Paul.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker right now: pic.twitter.com/o3jlp8Ch6W — ²² (@ClampedByButler) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul and Kim K pic.twitter.com/EtwuePwRrm — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) December 2, 2022

Kanye when he was playing MyTeam and got Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/mi5j4OVGZn — 🐧 (@DefoNotChegga) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul checking his Twitter notifications pic.twitter.com/ElWdqvbcxO — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) December 2, 2022

Paul Is Married to His College Sweetheart, Wife Jada Crawley

Paul is married to wife Jada Crawley, who was his college sweetheart.

“I truly love Jada; she has been there for the ups and the downs,” he told Essence. “Basketball isn’t going to last forever. Jada and I love spending time with each other, genuinely.”

Kanye watching Twitter forget about him being a nazi by ruining Chris Paul’s marriage pic.twitter.com/FEKTcFS0ZN — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) December 2, 2022

In 2015, he posted a tribute to Jada on her birthday, writing on his Instagram page,

Chris Paul coming home today : pic.twitter.com/5v3pd5Fx77 — FAIQ (@UrrehmanFaiq) December 2, 2022

HAPPY BDAY to my ACE @jada_ap!!! Been together since we were 18 and she’s even more beautiful now than she was back then! #IMeanThat #SheWasAightThen #SheBaddddNow #LilChrisFriendsTalkBoutHisMama #TheyGetCheckedToo #AgeDontMatter #MyLove

In 2013, he wrote on Instagram, “So blessed that 2 years ago I was able to marry my BEST friend, an AMAZING mother to our kids, and most of all MY wife!!! Happy Anniversary babe!”

Chris Paul finding out why he’s trending. pic.twitter.com/H9WSmJn7xu — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) December 2, 2022

Jada’s last post came two weeks before the Ye tweet. She wrote on Instagram, “Another amazing night with @baby2baby! Hands down my favorite event of the year; we get to acknowledge and celebrate all of the good and meaningful work @norahweinstein and @kellysawyer do, raise money and look good while doing it!! An honor to work alongside you ladies! And HUGE shout to my glam squad because last night was a full transformation lol.”

Evidence of Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/YJVgFrV1Xj — Miguel 𖣘 (@MVPhoenixSZN) December 2, 2022

The couple has children together. “Happy Father’s Day to one of the best to ever do it! You never fail to amaze me and the kids and I are forever grateful! I love you @cp3 and and I thank you for being my partner in parenting crime lol. 💕” Crawley, now Jada Paul, wrote on Instagram in June 2022.

Kanye dropped the Chris Paul bomb and went to sleep. I used to do mean things like that 😭😭😭 — Bad Teacher (@lilmsperfeckt3) December 2, 2022

Their kids are ages 13 and 10.

Ye and Kardashian recently settled their divorce. Kardashian and Chris Paul have not commented on Ye’s claim.

