Christopher Keeley: Wanted in Carl & Vicki Mattson Murders

Christopher Keeley is the person of interest accused in the stabbing and bludgeoning deaths of a couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

In a news release, police identified the two victims as a husband and wife named Carl Mattson, 70, and Vicki Mattson, 70.

Keeley remains at large.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The ‘Brutal Murders’ Occurred in the Couple’s Home

The MSP, @Marshfield_PD & @PlymouthCtyDAO are seeking CHRISTOPHER KEELEY, 27, in connection with a double homicide discovered late last night in Marshfield. Anyone info should call 911; or MSP at 774-434-5999; or Marshfield PD at 774-380-4289. More here: https://t.co/3MMZu9oznx pic.twitter.com/1hV3IvJsCC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 30, 2022

Massachusetts State Police and Marshfield Police continue “to search for the male suspect involved in the brutal murders of a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their home,” a November 30, 2022, news release stated.

The search was announced by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares.

Last evening at 9:19 p.m., Marshfield police received a call “requesting that a well-being check be performed at a home located at 75 Gotham Hill Drive. Upon arrival, Marshfield Police officers discovered the bodies of a male and female victim with obvious signs of trauma. The victims who were bludgeoned and stabbed, were determined to be deceased on scene. They have been identified as married couple, Carl Mattson, 70, and Vicki Mattson, 70.”

After an investigation, detectives developed probable cause and identified Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, as a person of interest in the double homicide.

2. A Barking Dog Was the Motive, Police Say

Kristin Robinson wrote on Facebook that the Mattsons’ dog was missing.

Thank you everyone for reaching out. Sorry I can’t answer you all, but I feel the love that you all had for my mom and dad. My parents’ dog Bailey is still missing, if anyone has seen him around Marshfield please reach out to me. It is quite possible he could be in Avon as well. To anyone who lives on Gotham Hill and the surrounding area, please check under your decks/porches.

According to court documents obtained by CBS News, there was evidence in the home of a struggle, including an “overturned bookcase.”

Investigators believe the murders occurred the previous week. A friend asked police to check on the Mattsons, according to CBS.

The network reported that Keeley “had been living with the couple as a favor to a family member, but had recently been asked to leave.”

An argument “over a barking dog” provoked the murders, according to what Keeley told a friend, CBS News reported. Keeley was described by CBS as acting “psychotic” and telling a friend he carried knives and had “an urge to hurt people.”

He “was angry and fearful he would end up homeless after a woman who had considered letting Keeley stay with her in Weymouth threw him out,” CBS News reported.

3. Police Sought & Then Located a 2019 Black Jeep Wrangler

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a BOLO alert for Keeley and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler, the news release stated.

Investigators recovered and secured the Jeep this afternoon at a parking lot in Avon. The motor vehicle was unoccupied.

Search warrants were executed and an arrest warrant was issued for Keeley.

“Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the release said.

4. The DA Called the Murders a ‘Targeted Attack’

Authorities say the murders were not random.

“This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals,” Cruz told reporters at a news conference.

“The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous.”

5. People Expressed Grief & Shock on Social Media

Robinson wrote of her parents, “My rocks! Always there to support me and encourage me to do great things. I am who I am today because of them. I love you guys – you will be with me in my heart forever ❤️”

A woman responded,

I am so sorry for your loss Kristen, your Mom was an amazing lady and a good friend. I have many wonderful memories of our time together that I will hold close to my heart. May your Mom and Dad rest in the sweetest peace and may God cover you and your family with His loving comfort.

“Please bring Justice to my friends. So viciously murdered,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho