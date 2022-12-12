Christopher Miller Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Miller is a 27-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, man who went missing after fleeing a police traffic stop in Rock County.

His full name is Christopher R. Miller.

There is a public group on Facebook devoted to finding Christopher Miller. It has almost 1,000 members as the search continues for Miller, who was last seen on November 19, 2022.

“We are trying to stay strong for you Chris, but every day that you are gone, things just get harder and harder,” Mallory Duerst, Miller’s fiance, wrote on Facebook. “Life is dark and empty without you, mentally and emotionally. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Miller Crashed His Vehicle After Police Tried to Stop Him for Speeding & Disappeared

On November 22, 2022, the Rock County Sheriff’s Department in southern Wisconsin released a press release revealing that Miller was missing.

“On November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver, later identified as Christopher R. Miller, crashed into a traffic light in Janesville and continued driving until the vehicle became disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road,” the release says.

“At that time, Miller exited the vehicle and fled on foot and to our knowledge has not been seen or heard from since.”

On November 21, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office “received information from Miller’s family that they have not had contact with Miller since the incident and that he could be missing. After receiving this information, the Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources started searching the area for Miller.”

The release notes: “After an extensive search of the area, including fixed-winged airplanes, drones, UTVs/ATVs, and personnel searching on foot, Miller has still not been located. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Miller, please call the Rock County 911 Communications Center non-emergency line: 608-757-2244.”

Name: Christopher R. Miller

Age: 27 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 178 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Last Seen Wearing Black Sweatshirt

Read the full release here.

2. A GoFundMe Page Was Set Up to Help With the Search Efforts

Mallory Duerst, who is Christopher Miller’s fiance, set up the GoFundMe page.

“I am creating this go fund me for his mom, Tammy James,” she wrote. “Chris was last seen by Wisconsin State Patrol on 11/19/22 at 2:30am on I39/I90 by the 177.6 mile marker just southbound of Avalon Rd/Hwy11 exit. Police claim he fled on foot going south towards the S Montana Trail region. His family has had no contact with him, and we are very worried about him, his safety, and whereabouts.”

The GoFundMe page post continued:

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging suit, black and grey Nike air max shoes and a white and black hat. He was not wearing a winter jacket and police have his phone. He doesn’t have any ties to Janesville and is unfamiliar with the area. He has family in Rockford and Chicago, and his kids live in Madison WI. Despite our constant pleas for help and concerns for Chris, he has just gone ‘missing’ without a trace. We have lots of unanswered questions. Police have still not released dash cam footage despite consistently pleading for this. We feel there are things they are not telling us, and also feel that foul play may be involved. We don’t know if he was hurt from the accident they claimed to have witnessed. His car is totaled with heavy front right and left damage. Front driver side tire is missing. Search efforts have been very casual. There has been no urgency whatsoever. Multiple days have gone by with no search efforts at all. We have searched ourselves multiple times, contacted WI K9 SOS search and rescue, our own team of volunteers with drones going all around the area he was last seen. We have NOTHING, no information, no leads, no traces. Chris is SOMEWHERE. We are looking into legal support at this time, and family has lost wages due to advocacy and search efforts for Chris since we are not being heard. We aren’t sure what is to come from here, but any donations will help with lawyer and private investigator fees, lost wages and overall support to Chris’s family during this horrendous time. Chris is a loving father, son, friend, fiancé, cousin. We all miss him terribly and will fight for him until the end of time until we find him and get the answers that we’ve been begging for. Thank you for considering.

The page had raised $910 as of December 12, 2022.

3. People Helping Find Christopher Miller Are Hoping for Greater Media Attention

People in the Facebook group are trying to get more media attention to the story. “Write letters and email them to Governor Evers and President Joe Biden. Stop at nothing 🙏🏾” wrote one woman.

“It may sound like a long shot but we’ll never know unless we try. Link with youtubers, get his story out to as many outlets as possible. Yes there will be far fetched theories, but they will keep his face in the public eyes and his name ringing in ears.”

She added: “Christopher feared for his life, 2:20 a.m in an unfamiliar place being pulled over is a Black man’s biggest fear even if he has a squeaky clean record. He ran for his life…”

4. The Family & Volunteers Have Been Searching for Miller

Duerst has chronicled search efforts on her Facebook page. “We just wanted to let you know that we were out searching for Chris for about 4-5 hours yesterday,” she wrote on December 4, 2022.

“Started from the point he was last seen on the interstate and followed the railroad tracks into Shopiere. No trace of him. We have been in communication with a few mediums, all who have been pretty clear that the police are hiding something/information and know more about what happened to Chris.”

She added: “We are looking to have help with K9s and drones asap. Common themes we’ve gotten are wooded area, near interstate, near railroad tracks and water. No negative comments on psychics or mediums please. We are also working on legalities with all of this.”

Duerst continued:

Footage has been released from State Patrol, and they truly didn’t do anything wrong (aside from continuing to pursue him after he crashed, which we felt was dangerous at that point). We didn’t get any footage of the search for him that evening, which involved Rock County and Janesville. We never saw use of drones or dogs in the footage we received. That is what we are looking for next and are waiting to get official police reports back from Janesville courthouse. Our goal still remains to find Chris, period. I just wanted you all to know how deeply we appreciate each and every one of you. Your prayers, concerns for the situation, care for his family and children. It doesn’t go unnoticed. He truly has a village behind him. I could rant and rave to you about how much Chris means to us all day. If only you could have known him, too. He is always smiling and joking. He never took life too seriously. He is spontaneous and care free. He is caring, hardworking, thoughtful and conscious about making life better for him and his children. He never leaves the house with a spec of cat hair or lint on him 😂😅 he takes longer to get ready than me. His kids and his family are everything to him. He is a good person, and he will ALWAYS be remembered for that no matter what the outcome of this all is. We miss him terribly. EVERY DAY.

5. Miller is Described as a ‘Jokester’ & ‘Loving Father’

According to NBC15, Miller is described as “a jokester, loving father and caring brother.”

“Our mother taught us love and compassion so we always say we love each other. We always hug each other and things of that nature. He’s definitely a great person,” Rushawn James, his brother, told the television station.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho