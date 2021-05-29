Chuck Kaczmarczyk Now: Where Is Robert McClancy’s Friend Today?

On May 15, 2006, Charles “Chuck” Kaczmarczyk called 911 and said he’d found his friend Robert McClancy, dead in his recliner, with a bottle of pills in one hand and a pistol in the other. Kaczmarczyk had met and befriended McClancy at a veterans treatment program for post-traumatic stress disorder sometime before that and the two became friends after the end of the program.

According to court documents, sometime after Kaczmarczyk began visiting the McClancy at his home, he struck up a relationship with his friend’s wife Martha Ann McClancy and the two began planning the veteran’s murder so they could pursue their relationship.

After Kaczmarczyk called the authorities to report his friend’s death, he was initially charged with evidence tampering and criminally negligent homicide after officers found on his camera photos of the victim in various positions, which showed the scene had been staged. However, because officers searched through the camera without a warrant, the photos were deemed inadmissible and the charges dropped, court documents show.

On August 7, 2013, after a lengthy investigation, Kaczmarczyk was indicted by a grand jury on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in McClancy’s death and he pleaded guilty in September 2013. Where is Charles “Chuck” Kaczmarczyk today?

Kaczmarczyk Pleaded Guilty & Was Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Kaczmarczyk pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release indicated. “Through the course of the investigation, TBI was able to identify McClancy’s friend, Kaczmarczyk, who stated that he and McClancy’s wife, Martha Ann McClancy, conspired to kill Robert McClancy by causing him to overdose on prescription medication. According to Kaczmarczyk, he and Martha Ann staged the scene to make it appear to be a suicide.”

Kaczmarczyk was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, effective on August 7, 2013, and is serving his sentence at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. According to public records, the 67-year-old will be eligible for parole in September 2021.

Kaczmarczyk married Martha Ann McClancy just five months after her husband’s death but the two divorced after their arrests for federal crimes, the Advocate and Democrat reported.

Kaczmarczyk Also Faced Fraud Charges in Federal Court for Falsifying His War Record & Falsely Claiming Veteran Benefits

Kaczmarczyk was sentenced to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while already in federal prison for fraud. According to Knox News, Kaczmarczyk had a 30-month federal sentence for defrauding the government out of around $458,000. An investigation found that while he was an Air Force veteran, he claimed to be suffering from PTSD despite having never seen combat and had forged documents for medals he never received, including the Purple Heart.

Prior to their arrests, Kaczmarczyk and McClancy were living large off government benefits from the Veterans Administration and the Social Security Administration, as McClancy was also claiming benefits for an invented back injury, Knox News wrote. The couple took multiple vacations, bought cars and jewelry, but were eventually arrested and found guilty.

While in federal prison, McClancy granted her son power of attorney so he could manage her affairs while she was imprisoned and gave him access to her computers, court documents reveal. McClancy’s son ended up discovering the photographs that Kaczmarczyk had taken of the victim and contacted the authorities. Kaczmarczyk was questioned by investigators and eventually “implicated the defendant in the victim’s murder and admitted that they had planned the murder together,” trial documents show.

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says