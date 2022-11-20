Club Q Mass Shooting: Colorado Springs Gay Club Tragedy

There was a mass shooting at Club Q, a gay club in Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said in an early morning news conference that 18 people were injured, and five people were dead. She said the number could change as the investigation continues.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening.” She said a firearm was involved but she did not have the specific firearm. No officer-involved shooting was involved.

“It came in as an active shooting,” Castro said at the news conference.

The victims have not yet been identified. The suspect’s name was not released.

The mass shooting broke out around midnight on November 19, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect ‘Was Located Inside,’ Police Say

The call came in at 11:57 p.m. of an active shooting at Club Q. The suspect is in the hospital, but Castro said she did not know the gunman’s condition or how the shooter sustained the injuries.

The suspect was located inside, Castro said. “We had numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals” by ambulance and police vehicles, she said.

The FBI is on scene and assisting, according to Castro.

She would not answer how the suspect, who was not identified, was stopped. “We did get numerous calls on this,” Castro said.

Castro said closing time in Colorado Springs is 2 a.m. Numerous homicide detectives are processing the scene. Vehicles at the scene need to remain until they are fully processed.

2. The Motive Is Not Yet Clear But Club Q Referred to the Shooting as a ‘Hate Attack’

Authorities have not released the gunman’s name or motive.

However, on its Facebook page, Club Q, which is a night club, wrote:

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

3. The Club Promoted an ‘All Ages Musical Drag Brunch’

The night of the attack, the club hosted a drag show, according to its Facebook page. The drag show started at 9 p.m. on November 19, 2022.

Right around the time of the attack, Club Q was posting about an upcoming drag show.

“Let’s prep for a fantastic Sunday Funday!” the club wrote on its Facebook page.

“Doors open at 11am for our noon ALL AGES DRAG BRUNCH!!! Join us for a fantastic drink special and even more amazing drag show! Then stick around for an all stars cast of our freshest faces! We’re celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance with a variety of gender identities and performance styles! Show starts at 8pm!”

4. There Was a Huge Emergency Response to the Scene

huge emergency response near Club Q in Colorado Springs. counted at least six ambulances pic.twitter.com/lOUwKsVhcO — daisy (@daiziezie) November 20, 2022

Video captured a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

5. People Expressed Heartbreak Over the Mass Shooting

To all the victims at #ClubQ last night I am sorry our Country refuses to do better, & last night you had to join a growing list. My condolences to the families of the 5 that passed & their friends. May they Rest in Peace. 🕊️💔🏳️‍🌈To the 18 I pray for your full recovery. 🙏🏼 — Ken Preston (@unKleBING) November 20, 2022

On social media, people expressed heartbreak over the shooting. “Heartbroken for my people of the springs lgbtq community,” wrote one man. “I would drive by Club Q every day on my way to work at Brewer’s Republic.”

A woman wrote, “This is devastating. Club Q is a favorite for many friends here in the Springs. I’m not even sure how to process this, but I need to- before the names are released. God bless each and every person involved.”

A man wrote, “To all the victims at #ClubQ last night I am sorry our Country refuses to do better, & last night you had to join a growing list. My condolences to the families of the 5 that passed & their friends. May they Rest in Peace. 🕊️💔🏳️‍🌈To the 18 I pray for your full recovery. 🙏🏼”

