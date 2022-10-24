Connor McKisick & Jessica McKisick: Hartland Fire Update

Connor McKisick was a 34-year-old Wisconsin man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and who is suspected of perpetrating a mass murder and suicide that left five victims dead, including four children, in Hartland, Wisconsin.

Jessica McKisick and her four children were shot and then left to burn in a massive apartment fire in Hartland. The six bodies, including Connor’s, were found in the apartment. The two older children who died were named as Natalie Kleemeier, a high school student, and Sofina Kleemeier, a middle school student.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” Hartland police wrote in a news release on October 23, 2022.

In the news release, Torin J. Misko, Hartland police chief, said that the six decedents were identified as two adults and four children who resided together in an apartment at 700 Mansfield Court in the Village of Hartland, Wisconsin.

“The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. All Six Victims Died of a ‘Single Gunshot Wound,’ Police Say

Fire crews found six bodies (2 adults & 4 children) inside a burning apartment building Friday morning in Hartland. Today, we’ve seen people drop off flowers, stuffed animals and notes. Others set up a GoFundMe: https://t.co/2C744E0Ezc pic.twitter.com/APgYZzV49R — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) October 24, 2022

In a press conference, Misko revealed that all six of those who died “had a single gunshot wound.”

He said that Connor McKisick died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The chief said there was “evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it would not be located.” He described it as a “flammable liquid.”

There are no other people of interest.

The Village of Hartland says three families were displaced, and officials are seeking gift cards and donations to help them.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that McKisick was the children’s father and stepfather.

2. The Four Children Included Two 3-Year-Old Boys

The four children who died ranged in age from 3 to 14. WISN-TV identified the 14-year-old girl as Natalie Kleemeier and the 12-year-old girl as Sofina Kleemeier.

“The four children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year old girl and a 14 year old girl,” wrote Misko. “This continues to remain an active investigation by the Hartland Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Police continued: “There is no danger to the community regarding this incident. Please respect the family’s privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones.”

Michael Hetzel told CBS 58 of Natalie: “She was such a caring person and she always had a good-hearted personality for everyone. She always cared and looked out for everyone else. She was so selfless.”

Jackie Digangi told the television station of Sofina: “It’s been a rough weekend. Sofina was a really good friend of my daughter and we’re really going to miss her. She was such a nice, kind-hearted, loving girl. Always just in high spirits. You could tell she loved life.”

The fire was in a four-family apartment building, Misko said in his initial news conference on October 21, 2022. Officials began rescuing people from the building and balconies of the building. “We determined there are six fatalities involved in this structure fire,” he said in his initial press conference.

3. Connor McKisick Had a Criminal History

According to Wisconsin court records, Connor McKisick had 2007 criminal convictions for battery and disorderly conduct.

He also had two paternity cases from 2019 in Waukesha County Circuit Court involving children he had with Jessica, online court records show.

Online records list an address for him in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, which is about five minutes from Hartland. He had an old MySpace page, but there is nothing visible on it. He appears to have had two old Facebook pages that no longer exist.

A woman who knew Connor wrote on Facebook, “I knew Connor Mckisick he was a family friend. Used to be close to my mom, sister and brother, I even helped him get a job with me, and would give him rides, he was at my 2nd Wedding and really thoughtful and caring with my disabled son. I don’t know what was going on in his life or what could drive someone to do such an awful thing.”

4. Jessica McKisick Wrote That She Was Married on Christmas Day 2021

Jessica McKisick had no criminal history in Wisconsin. She posted inspirational sayings on Facebook.

The only other thing visible on her page are a couple of selfies. She wrote that she was married on Christmas 2021.

A friend wrote on Facebook:

I am heartbroken to hear of Jessica and her beautiful kids passing in a fire in Hartland…her and I went to St. Paul’s together since we were little up until 8th grade – as an adult in the pick up line for my son’s school I looked over to see none other but Jessica waving at me from her car! Turned out her beautiful daughter And Conner were in the same class! I am so sad you and your beautiful babies are gone, but I know you are all in heaven together. Rest easy. Many prayers to her family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

5. A GoFundMe Page Was Set Up to Help Sofina & Natalie’s Dad

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help Sofina and Natalie’s dad.

“A few days ago, my cousin Kyle Kleemeier lost his two beautiful girls, Natalie and Sofina Kleemeier. I’m here asking all of you for your help,” it reads.

“While my cousin Kyle mourns the loss of his children, I want to help raise money for the girl’s funeral. Anything will help, no matter how small or big your donation is.”

READ NEXT: Remembering Jean Kirk Kuczka.