Conor Hickey, Angus Cloud’s Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud is dead at the age of 25, according to TMZ, and he was struggling with grief over the passing of his father, Conor Joseph Hickey.

Although Angus Cloud’s official cause of death has not yet been released, Cloud’s mother reported that he died of a “possible overdose,” TMZ reported on July 31, 2023. His father died of cancer, according to tributes posted on Facebook by Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud.

Here’s what you need to know about Angus Cloud’s dad:

1. Angus Cloud’s Mother, Lisa Cloud, Has Posted Several Tributes to Conor Hickey

Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, has posted multiple tributes to Cloud’s dad since Hickey’s death.

On June 2, 2023, she wrote:

Thanks to all of you for your messages about Conor’s passing. The picture below is from the memorial service 2 days ago. He would have been so honored that so many young people came to express how much they appreciated their support from him. Our home welcomed all our kids ‘homies.’ About 100 people showed up at Emeryville Marina where we spent many happy times over many happy years. My fella lived large and loud! His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn’t prolonged. He is the love of my life. He was an incredible father to his three children, and a great support to many many others as well. Slainte Conor Joseph Hickey

2. Angus Cloud ‘Intensely Struggled’ With the Loss of His Father, Conor Joseph Hickey, His Family Says

Cloud’s family told multiple news outlets that he struggled with his father’s loss and was having a hard time dealing with his dad’s burial in Ireland the week before Cloud died.

According to TMZ, first responders received a call from Lisa Cloud, Angus Cloud’s mother, late morning on July 31, 2023, and she reported that he did not have a pulse. He was declared dead at the family’s California home, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, a source close to the family “tells us Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest. We’re told he was staying with his family as he tried to work though overcoming the grief.”

According to EOnline, Cloud’s family released a statement that said, in part, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

3. Angus Cloud Posted on Instagram That He Missed His Father Only 2 Weeks Before His Death

Two weeks before his death, Angus Cloud made it clear on Instagram how much he missed his dad.

He shared a photo of Hickey in a red track suit and writing, “miss u breh.”

According to Daily Variety, the actor was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey.

4. Conor Joseph Hickey’s Former Rugby Team Called Him a ‘Legend in the Early Days

Cloud’s father’s former rugby team posted a tribute to him after his death.

“It is with sadness that the club was informed you of the passing in the California of Conor Hickey a former captain of Ashbourne RFC in 1982/83. He was a legend in the early days of Ashbourne Rugby Club and a force of nature in the backrow!” Hickey’s former rugby club posted in May 2023.

The post, from Ashbourne Rugby, reads,

Conor left for California in the 80’s after a very successful career at Ashbourne, which included being a member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979. He first landed in L.A. but settled in the Bay Area of San Francisco. He came home every year to St. Margaret’s and Mick would gather all the pals for a session at the Rolestown Inn (Kettles Hotel), where the fond memories at Ashbourne Rugby Club were debated, with some great storytelling by Mick. The group were made up off Mick Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, David Gleeson, Martin Daly, Noel McLoughlin, Alec Smith, Paddy Jones, Des Rainey, Gordon Henderson, Paddy Neville, RIP, Roy Smith, R.I.P. and Aidan Donnelly, R.I.P. On his last visit last summer Peadar O Kelly, joined the gang for the Banter. Conor loved coming home even though his work and family was in the States. Conor is survived by his wife, Lisa, three children, and his three sisters. May Conor’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace, a Legend in the Back Row for Ashbourne.

5. Angus Cloud’s Mother Described Hickey’s Passing as Causing ‘Devastating Grief’

In a June post, Cloud’s mom wrote that grief was devastating.

Today I made planters out of Conors Wellies. The first pic is from the night he asked me to spend the rest of our lives together. I truly appreciate all the messages and the offers of help from our friends. We were very lucky to have such a wonderful circle of goofballs to share the good times and the tough times. Like all who lived in the time of AIDS, death is no stranger to our circle. Too many wild things left us way too soon. It’s a cliche to say those loved one live on in our hearts but it’s true. I am doing the best I can in this time of devastating grief. Conor and I had a great big rowdy love and our three babies are incredible kind young adults. I know I will eventually get out of the puddle of tears I am swimming in and create the next chapter in the book of me. For now, please know that I very much appreciate the support you have given me even though I have not responded to offers for help. I feel grateful to have such a beautiful home to hibernate with my grief, and all the conflicting emotions that I am cycling through each minute of each day. Conor and I faced a lot of challenges in our marriage and family, but love is the verb sought to live by. We always said “tic and tin baby”. Those of you who know Irish natives don’t need a translation !!

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband