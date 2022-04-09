Courtney Clenney Video: Bloodied OnlyFans Model Seen After Stabbing

A graphic video shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is also called Courtney Tailor, bloodied and sitting on the floor of her luxury Miami, Florida, apartment building after the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that some will find it disturbing.

Christian Obumseli is the man who was stabbed to death, according to News10.

Clenney is a popular OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer. Although News10 says police believe Clenney stabbed Obumseli, she has not faced criminal charges, and her lawyer told The Miami Herald that she acted in self defense.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows a Bloody Clenney With Officers





Play



Video From Fatal Miami Stabbing Shows IG Model Covered In Blood | TMZ New video showing the bloody aftermath of a domestic disturbance in Miami, which ended with one man being stabbed to death and a woman covered in blood. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news.… 2022-04-08T08:30:01Z

TMZ obtained video it says shows Clenney covered in blood after the stabbing.

In it, she sits on the ground as officers mill around, looking bloodied and disheveled.

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” the Miami police told the Miami Herald.

Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto told the Herald that she acted in self-defense and was a domestic violence victim. “As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian’s family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events,” he said to the newspaper. “This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

Police Say the Stabbing Arose During a Domestic Dispute

Police have released few details about what happened to Obumseli.

According to NBC Miami, the victim was identified by friends and was 27-years-old. He “was killed in a stabbing” that occurred inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment building, the television station reported.

The station added that a “woman was detained at the scene” and taken for a mental health evaluation. The stabbed derived from a “domestic dispute” at One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater, according to NBC Miami.

The station reported that Obumseli lived in the building with his girlfriend, and that they both moved to Florida from Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Obumseli was stabbed once.

Friends spoke to Local10 about the couple’s conflictual relationship. Their account different from a neighbor’s as to which member of the relationship was the provocateur.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple, told News 10.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said to the television station.

However, a neighbor told the station that he saw Obumseli striking Clenney a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said to News10.

No cases came up for Clenney in Miami-Dade County court records. Heavy has reached out to the public affairs office of the Miami Police Department for additional details.

According to News10, there was a history of trouble in the couple’s relationship.

In the past three months, police told the television station, they responded”to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment.”

On Instagram, Clenney went by the name “Courtney Tailor.” She has a website that rounds up her social media pages, including what she calls “exclusive content.”

That links to her OnlyFans account, also in the name Courtney Tailor. Her OnlyFans profile says, “Proud Texan! Full-time fitness model and foodie living with my 2 dogs, Jesse and Ranger. I just moved to Miami so I need your positive vibes! Scary BIG change for this lil texas girl 💕”

An OnlyFans post on April 2, 2022, read, “talk dirty to me 💕” On April 1, she wrote, “I’m not always this nasty… wait, yes I am lol.”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.