Courtney Clenney: Miami OnlyFans Model Named in Stabbing Death

Courtney Clenney is an OnlyFans model named Courtney Tailor from Miami, Florida, who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death, although she has not faced criminal charges.

The man who died was Christian Obumseli, according to News10, which described Clenney as an OnlyFans model and “Instagram influencer.” That television station reported that police believe Clenney stabbed Obumseli.

It’s unclear whether Clenney acted in self-defense during the stabbing inside the couple’s Miami apartment on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the Stabbing Arose During a Domestic Dispute



According to NBC Miami, the victim was identified by friends and was 27-years-old. He “was killed in a stabbing” that occurred inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment building, the television station reported.

The station added that a “woman was detained at the scene” and taken for a mental health evaluation. The stabbed derived from a “domestic dispute” at One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater, according to NBC Miami.

The station reported that Obumseli lived in the building with his girlfriend, and that they both moved to Florida from Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Obumseli was stabbed once.

2. Friends Described the Couple’s Relationship as Filled With Conflict

Friends spoke to Local10 about the couple’s conflictual relationship.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple, told News 10.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said to the television station.

However, a neighbor told the station that he saw Obumseli striking Clenney a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said to News10.

No cases came up for Clenney in Miami-Dade County court records. Heavy has reached out to the public affairs office of the Miami Police Department for additional details.

According to News10, there was a history of trouble in the couple’s relationship.

In the past three months, police told the television station, they responded”to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment.”

3. Clenney Posted Glamour Shots on Instagram, OnlyFans & Other Platforms, Where She Describes Herself as a ‘Proud Texan’

On Instagram, Clenney went by the name “Courtney Tailor.” She has a website that rounds up her social media pages, including what she calls “exclusive content.”

That links to her OnlyFans account, also in the name Courtney Tailor. Her OnlyFans profile says, “Proud Texan! Full-time fitness model and foodie living with my 2 dogs, Jesse and Ranger. I just moved to Miami so I need your positive vibes! Scary BIG change for this lil texas girl 💕”

An OnlyFans post on April 2, 2022, read, “talk dirty to me 💕” On April 1, she wrote, “I’m not always this nasty… wait, yes I am lol.”

4. Her Last Instagram Page Refers to a ‘New Set of Talons’

She wrote about her fingernails in her last Instagram post on March 30, writing, “My face thinking about a fresh set of talons… what color should I get? 💅🏼🧖🏼‍♀️” She also wrote about her nails on Twitter in March 30, her most recent tweet, “Getting a pedi and a manicure 😊 what color should I get?”

A lot of her posts are sexualized in nature and show her in bikinis and various poses on beaches, in beds, and so forth.

“Wanna build a sandcastle? ✨” she wrote with one such post. She also has a Twitter page in the name Courtney Tailor.

5. Obumseli, Who Was Remembered as ‘Extremely Compassionate,’ Also Had Ties to Texas

Obumseli’s Facebook page said he was the owner of Wisemen & Peachtree LLC who “studied Communication Studies at Texas Tech University” and went to Plano East Senior High School. He was from Plano, Texas, and wrote that he was single and living in Dallas, Texas.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Obumseli’s family. It reads,

On April 3, 2022, 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli was murdered in Florida a week before his 28th birthday. It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. That someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time. Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit. He will forever be remembered by his grandmother, mother, father, brother, extended family and friends. Please keep the entire family in your prayers through this unimaginable, tragic time. Amid our deep grief, we also face a long road to justice for Christian. We humbly ask our community to come together and support us during this time. We need financial assistance to cover postmortem transportation of the body, funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills for the family as we seek justice for our beloved brother and son. No amount is too small. All funeral arrangements will be shared at a later time. While we are still processing, we can only find comfort that Christian is resting in the arms of the Lord. Thank you, and God Bless

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.