Stimulus Package 2: Trump Adviser Says No Time Left for ‘Gigantic Bill’

The chance to pass another “gigantic” coronavirus relief package before Election Day is dwindling fast, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The National Economic Council Director expressed on CNBC Wednesday, October 7, that the White House is turning its attention to the Supreme Court nomination dilemma instead. Kudlow explained that only a small legislative window remains until the upcoming presidential election, which is less than a month away.

“We’ve only got four weeks to the election, and we have a justice of the Supreme Court to get passed. It’s too close to the election — not enough time to get stuff done at this stage in the game,” Kudlow said during the CNBC interview.

“What the president was saying is, ‘We’re too far apart for a gigantic bill.'”

On October 6, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was halting all stimulus negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the election.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

But Kudlow reiterated on CNBC that the president supports a targeted approach to providing more stimulus.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Echoed Kudlow’s Sentiments on Targeted Assistance

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows expressed similar sentiments to reporters also on October 7, indicating that the Trump Administration would be open to “potential standalone bills.”

“We’re looking at the potential for standalone bills, there’s about 10 things we agree on,” Meadows said. “If the speaker is willing to look at those things on a piece-by-piece basis, we are willing to look at it.”

Although he did not elaborate, Kudlow has been a vocal advocate on behalf of the White House in funneling extra federal aid toward small businesses, airline assistance and another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Trump Quickly Backtracked on his Push to Halt Negotiations, Calling on Congress to Pass a Series of Standalone Bills

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Hours after the president announced via Twitter his wish to postpone stimulus talks until after the election, he appeared to backtrack.

Trump later tweeted out that he would be willing to sign several standalone bills, including another round of direct stimulus checks, as well as small businesses and airline aid.

“I am ready to sign right now,” he wrote, referring to Pelosi. “Are you listening Nancy?”

Over the past week, both Pelosi and Mnuchin engaged in stimulus talks — and expressed refreshingly positive outlooks on finding a solution soon, The New York Times previously reported. Their enthusiasm was then followed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Kentucky event on October 2.

“I’m trying to figure out here whether I should predict another bill quickly or not,” McConnell detailed, according to NYT. “But the talks have speeded up in the last couple of days. I think we’re closer to getting an outcome.”

Negotiations remained at an impasse as legislators continued to argue over the overall price-tag of the next package, with several failed attempts at passing House Democrats’ $2.2 trillion updated HEREOS Act, Mnuchin’s $1.6 trillion counteroffer and Senate Republican’s “Skinny Bill.”

