Craig Deleeuw Robertson: Video Shows Scene in Provo, Utah

Craig Robertson was a Provo, Utah, retired welding inspector who was shot and killed by the FBI on August 9, 2023, after being accused of threatening President Joe Biden and other politicians.

According to NBC News reporter Tom Winter, Craig Deleeuw Robertson “was shot and killed by the FBI this morning in Provo, UT while the FBI was attempting to arrest him and search his residence.”

This video emerged from the scene:

🚨#UPDATE: Brand new Video has been released and was captured by neighbor shows FBI encounter with Robertson. The FBI says its agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants in Provo when they shot and killed a suspect, now identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, at… pic.twitter.com/ntQBEAjsgg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 9, 2023

Robertson was accused of making threats to President Joe Biden and other Democratic politicians, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump, according to a federal complaint against Robertson. The social media posts use extremely graphic and disturbing language.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Craig Deleeuw Robertson Was Accused of Threatening to ‘Put a Nice Hole’ in the Forehead of Bragg, as Well as Threatening Biden With Death

Utah man Craig Robertson shot dead during FBI raid of his residence after he posted messages threatening the lives of President Biden and NY DA Alvin Bragg. Just two days ago Robertson posted, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a… pic.twitter.com/72epEeKvzA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 9, 2023

The felony criminal complaint accused Robertson of interstate threats.

The complaint includes social media posts attributed to Robertson that read,

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

“Letitia James a sniper’s bullet does not recognize your qualified immunity b/tch!!!!”

James is the New York State Attorney General.

One post repeatedly said, “death to Joe Biden.”

Another post read, according to the complaint, “The Heinrick Himler of America: Merrick Garland the Demented Weasel. Eventually hanged by the neck until dead!”

“Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating (sic) another George Soros two-but political hach (sic) DAs,” the complaint says he wrote of Bragg. “I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected.”

The complaint says he also wrote, “I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!! BY, BYE TO ANOTHER CORRUPT BASTARD!!”

Craig Robertson, from Provo, UT, was killed today by the FBI during a raid after he made threats against Biden. Here are some of his recent Facebook posts — all just in the last two days.https://t.co/j3Lpn2TKfI pic.twitter.com/0BhZo3VM9e — Aric Toler (@AricToler) August 9, 2023

In March 2023, he is accused of threatening to assault and murder agents with the FBI. He wrote that the FBI had no idea “how close your agents came to ‘violent eradication,’” the complaint says.

In August 2023, he is accused of threatening President Joe Biden by writing, “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!”

The FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received a notification about the Bragg threat from an unnamed social media company. He is also accused of threatening California Governor Gavin Newsom.

2. Craig Robertson Described Himself as a ‘MAGA Trumper’ on Social Media

In one post, Robertson described himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” the complaint says.

He wrote, “Hey Merrick Garland, you Demented Weasel, send your FBI SWAT team to my house. I’m a MAGA Trumper. You won’t because I fight back against cowards!!!” the complaint says.

He also posted a picture of a firearm, labeling it “my Democrat eradicator,” the complaint says.

Robertson’s Facebook page has been taken down.

Robertson posted photos showing him in camouflage with a rifle, hiding in grass, according to the complaint.

3. Craig Robertson Was a Vietnam Veteran & Retired Welding Inspector

A screenshot of a social media page in the name @winston4eagles, which the complaint says belonged to Robertson, described him as a 74-year-old Air Force Vietnam Era vet.

It also described him as a retired welding inspector, a gunsmith, and woodworker.

The profile said Robertson was a “NRA Life Member, 2A Advocate and owner of many AR Rifles + many other rifles, shotguns, and handguns.”

It quoted Patrick Henry’s famous saying, “GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH.”

4. The Complaint Says FBI Agents Surveilled Craig Robertson, Who Was Wearing a Trump Hat, as He Went Into a Church & Then Confronted Him at Home

On March 19, 2023, FBI agents conducted physical surveillance near Robertson’s address. They saw a blue Honda there, and a “heavy-set white male, approximately 70-75 years old, with gray hair, wearing a bright blue jacket, white shirt and tie,” getting into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

That person is named only as “UM-1” in the complaint.

It says that Robertson, wearing a dark suit with an AR-15-style rifle lapel pin attached, a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored, possibly camouflage hat with the word “TRUMP” on the front, walked from the east area of the residence and got into the driver’s seat.

They drove to a church, where Robertson stayed for several hours before entering the Honda with another unknown male, called “UM-2,” the complaint says.

It says the agents spoke with Robertson, who admitted that the social media account winston4eeagles belonged to him. When told the agents wanted to speak with him regarding a comment he had posted, he stated, “I said it was a dream! We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!”

The complaint says agents believe the dream reference was to a post that read,

“WONDERFUL DREAM!!! I DREAMED I WAS IN A DARK CORNER OF A WASHINGTON D.C. PARKING GARAGE. I WAS STANDING OVER THE BODY OF THE U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL, MERRICK GARLAND, WITH A BULLET HOLE DEAD CENTER IN HIS FOREHEAD. IN MY HAND WAS MY SUPPRESSED SMITH 7 WESSON M&P 9MM, SMOKE WAFTING FROM THE MUZZLE. THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER PLAYING QUIETLY IN THE DISTANCE. I THOUGHT TO MYSELF; ‘WHAT AN AMAZING, PATRIOTIC MOMENT’ AS SHIVERS OF LIBERTY AND FREEDOM SWELLED MY HEART FOR OUR AMAZINGLY GREAT COUNTRY.”

The complaint says that Robertson did “appear to own a sniper rifle and a ghillie suit” and “has made violent threats to murder public officials, and appears to possess numerous firearms (in addition to what appears to be a long-range sniper rifle.”

5. The FBI Confirmed That an ‘Agent-Involved Shooting’ in Provo, Utah, Left a Man Deceased

I mean its pretty easy to find just look up Craig Robertson on twitter and all see videos on his Facebook page Facebook did take the page down I can confirm that but still it’s easy to find pic.twitter.com/KBGuj42WMW — Patriot dude 🇺🇸 (@PatriotsChasers) August 9, 2023

In a statement to NBC News, the FBI said the agency “is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.”

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” the FBI said.

The FBI said that no agents were injured, and the FBI’s Inspection Division is investigating it, according to NBC News.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement to NBC News: “The Secret Service is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats towards a protectee.”

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband