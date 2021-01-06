WATCH: Trump Supporters Raise Cross in Front of Michigan Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump put up a cross in front of the Michigan Capitol building on January 6, as tensions rose across the country. Around the same time in Washington, D.C., some Trump supporters broke from an event that Trump spoke at and marched to the U.S. Capitol, breaching barriers and causing the U.S. Capitol to be put on lockdown. (The photo above is from November 7.) See a video of the cross being raised in Michigan below and learn more about what happened.

Trump Supporters Raised a Cross in Front of the Michigan Capitol Building During a Stop the Steal Rally

This video below, shared by Anna Timmer on Twitter, shows supporters putting up a cross in front of the Capitol building. You can see flags in the background, including Trump flags and U.S. flags. Timmer’s Twitter bio notes that she is the host of the Called to Liberty podcast.

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

Protesters gathered at different capitol buildings all across the country, including Michigan. A large crowd had gathered in Michigan.

The photo below, shared by independent journalist Josh Sanchez on Twitter, shows the moment as they were beginning to raise a wooden cross. He described the group as “Stop the Steal protesters.”

Stop the Steal protesters raise a cross after a prayer at the Michigan State Capital. pic.twitter.com/0bljaLgcNR — Josh Sanchez (@JoshSan97) January 6, 2021

Sanchez later shared that the protesters then sang God Bless America in Lansing.

“Stop the Steal” protesters sing God Bless America in Lansing, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/wtMbcY5z2F — Josh Sanchez (@JoshSan97) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, at the same time, thousands were gathered in Washington, D.C., for a “Save America March” that Trump spoke at. (You can see crowd photos here.) After the rally ended, hundreds of supporters broke to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they breached the Capitol grounds and fought with police.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building.pic.twitter.com/kzLo2vWyfq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask supporters not to fight the federal police. He wrote: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Local news reported that about 100 people were gathered at the Capitol in Michigan, Patch.com reported. When Vice President Mike Pence announced that he would not interfere with the electoral votes, one person in the crowd could be heard calling Pence a “traitor.”

Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan said his office building in D.C. had been evacuated, and he tweeted thanks to the U.S. Capitol Police, writing: ”

My office building in Washington, D.C. has been evacuated. I am on the House floor for the Joint Session and my staff are safe. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol Police for their service—today and every day. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

He then tweeted about “today’s Republican Party,” noting that they said they were the party of law and order.

This is today’s Republican Party—the party that professes “law and order” and claims to support our men and women in law enforcement. Congress will not be intimidated by mob rule. The 2020 election is over—and we will do our job today to certify the electoral votes. https://t.co/EpMxiLkj6A — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Kildee shared on Twitter that they had been instructed to put on gas masks. He wrote: “I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America.”

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Rep. Haley Stevens, Congresswoman of Michigan’s 11th District, tweeted that she loves the United States, and that she was sheltering in place in her office. Her first tweet read, “I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.”

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

I love my country. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

“I love my country,” she tweeted.

