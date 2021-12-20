Crystal McCarthy Missing: Searches Underway for Napa Woman

Crystal McCarthy is a missing Napa, California, woman, who vanished during a rainstorm.

Her full name is Crystal Lea McCarthy. Her Facebook page says she lives in Napa and is from Houston.

McCarthy’s family has posted about the search efforts on social media. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and comments. My daughter Crystal Lea McCarthy is still missing in Napa, CA.,” her father, Mark McCarthy, wrote on his Facebook page.

“The detectives and many friends have been endlessly searching the Napa area for her. Her boots and umbrella were found by the Napa River but no further evidence was found. Please Please continue to pray that our beautiful daughter Crystal Lea McCarthy comes home. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

There is a Facebook page devoted to helping find McCarthy. “Please if you’re local, we will be setting up a search party, reach out to me if you can help look…I know we will need to walk the homeless encampments in Napa, so we definitely need some boots on the ground…” the page says.

Here’s what you need to know:

McCarthy Was Last Seen by Her Boyfriend & Roommate

According to the Napa Valley Register, McCarthy disappeared on December 13, 2021, during a major rainstorm. She is 37-years-old.

The newspaper reported that her boyfriend told police “he and their roommate had last talked to her the previous night,” and then he found some of her belongings “near the western bank of the Napa River,” not far from where they live.

Her cellphone was at home, and her bank accounts have not been used, according to the Register.

The Register reported that police don’t suspect foul play; they say McCarthy had been bringing food to a homeless woman and that the river was at high tide when she disappeared and she might have been swept away by it.

Her boyfriend told police that he had seen her the night before, an earlier Register story reported. She had asked about an umbrella, the newspaper reported.

The River Is Being Searched

According to the Napa Valley Register, on December 19, 2021, authorities searched part of the river.

Her Facebook page shows an interest in politics. She moved to Napa in January 2020, the page says.

Co-workers are also helping with the search.

Blue Note Napa wrote on Facebook, “Napa community, we are still searching for Crystal, one of our Blue Note Napa team, please keep your eyes open around town and contact the police if you have any information.”

A local woman wrote, “Napa and Bay Area friends please keep an eye out for Crystal! She is missing since Monday night 12/13 and we are very worried about her. Last seen at her home in Napa near Silverado trail and Lincoln area may be wearing a blue hoodie and black pants. Please let me or drew or someone know if you see or hear from her!”

She worked as a restaurant server, and the restaurant community has mobilized to help find her.

People with information on Crystal McCarthy are urged to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.

