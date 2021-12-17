Anthony Robinson: Shopping Cart Killer Suspect Named in Virginia

Anthony Robinson is the man accused of being the so-called “Shopping Cart Killer,” the name given to the man police believe is behind a series of slayings in Virginia, including Fairfax County.

“We are here today to talk about a serial killer,” Kevin Davis, the chief of the Fairfax County Police Department, said in a news conference.

Davis said Robinson has “killed four already, and we suspect he has more victims. He’s a predator as all serial killers are..He preys on the weak. He preys on the vulnerable….Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things to his victims.”

The victims were named as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, whose bodies were found in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in November 2021. He’s also believed to have murdered Cheyenne Brown, 29, and another unidentified woman, police said in the news conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say Robinson Transported His Victim’s Bodies in a Shopping Cart

SHOPPING CART 🛒 KILLER: Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says Anthony Robinson, 35-years-old of Washington, DC, killed 4 people already. He allegedly did unspeakable things to victims after meeting them on dating sites and hotels & placing their remains in shopping carts. pic.twitter.com/3RHFEycqHh — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) December 17, 2021

Davis said that Robinson’s modus operandi is using dating sites, hotels, and murdering women with “blunt force trauma.”

“I can count on one hand with a couple of fingers left over the number of times where law enforcement has had to grapple with the impact of a serial killer,” Davis said in the news conference. “We have a serial killer.”

He said that Robinson is in custody but the challenge remains in identifying whether he had other victims.

According to Davis, “our serial killer is called the shopping cart killer.” He said that he “meets his victims on dating sites,” and then at hotels.

“So far we have four victims,” said Davis.

“After he inflicts trauma on his victims and kills them, he transports the victims to their resting place literally in a shopping cart,” Davis said. “There’s video to that effect.”

Police Accused Robinson in Two of the Deaths in November

DC Police confirm Anthony Robinson, who is charged in Harrisonburg with the murders of 2 women, is a person of interest in a missing persons case in DC. The 2 women Robinson is accused of killing were each reported missing weeks apart from Charlottesville and Harrisonburg. pic.twitter.com/GHUmMZIvl4 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 5, 2021

The first two murders were tied to Robinson in November 2021, according to a Harrisonburg police press release. Police did not come forward with the serial killer claims until they attached two other victims to Robinson, they said.

In a press release in November 2021, police released Robinson’s name in connection with the murders of Redmon and Smith.

That press release said the Harrisonburg Police Department had identified two women found dead in November. They charged Robinson, 35, of Washington D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

They were conducting two separate missing persons investigations which resulted in narrowing the focus of their search for Redmon and Smith to an area near Linda Lane in Harrisonburg. The bodies were found in an undeveloped lot a short distance from each other but the deaths occurred at different times, the release said.

Authorities Say Some of the Deaths Are Tied to the Moon Inn in Alexandria

SHOPPING CART KILLER: The suspect has been linked to four murders, and investigators are searching for more. https://t.co/nMuoIPKLsv — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) December 17, 2021

Davis said authorities are trying to figure out where Robinson has been to “see if we can identify any other victims or communities.”

The third victim was tentatively identified as Brown through her tattoo, but authorities said they awaiting 100% positive identification. The fourth victim’s identity is not yet known.

Police say they have video surveillance and cell phone records tying Robinson to some of the women.

They say that two different missing person investigations collided into a focus on an open lot where the first two women were found a short distance from each other, although it’s believed they were killed at different times.

They believe that one of the missing women had contact with Robinson and cell phone records indicate that was in the area of the Moon Inn in Alexandra, Virginia, authorities said in the news conference.

Cheyenne Brown Was Traced to a Metro Stop With Robinson, Authorities Say

Critical #MissingPerson 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was last seen in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ text 50411 pic.twitter.com/SIltGYJr1X — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 13, 2021

One of the suspected victims, Cheyenne Brown, was reported missing by Washington D.C. police.

“Critical #Missing Person 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was last seen in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast, on Thursday, September 30, 2021,” read a tweet from Washington DC police in October 2021. Brown was described as 5-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy Washington Redskins sweatshirt with black floral leggings and black shoes.

The suspect was communicating with Brown using a dating website, authorities revealed in the news conference. Authorities investigating her disappearance saw a shopping cart in the woods near the Moon Inn. A container was inside it, and human remains believed to be those of Brown and the unidentified woman were inside it, authorities said in the news conference.

They believe Brown took the Washington D.C. metro to the Huntington metro stop and never returned. They have digital data showing she was possibly at the Moon Inn on the night she disappeared. They also have video surveillance of Brown at the metro and cellular data showed Brown and Robinson were at the same location the night of her disappearance on September 30, 2021, authorities said. Video surveillance showed they were in DC at the same metro stop, they said.

Redmon’s obituary says “she was born on June 30, 1967 in Harrisonburg” and was a lifelong resident of that community. She was survived by two daughters and four grandchildren, among other relatives.

A GoFundMe page to help Smith’s family says she was also called Nita and indicates she was not the first member of the family to go missing. “A day before Thanksgiving, we had to face the devastating news that our sister and friend, Nita, was taken from us in a senseless, unspeakable tragedy,” it reads.

“We are heartbroken, and trying to find ways to process this as the pain hits extra hard as it happens during the same time of year when we are reminded that our beloved, Sage Smith, disappeared not to return as of nine years ago this week. After burying their aunt, 10 days ago, this family has to deal with immeasurable pain. Six young children lost their mother in the height of the holiday season, and it will be unimaginable to deliver this news and bear the brunt of financial obligations among other things.”