Minnesota Man Found ‘Hugging’ Girlfriend’s Body Under Blanket After Smothering Her, Police Say

Dale Howard is a 25-year-old Duluth, Minnesota, man who is accused of “hugging” his girlfriend’s body after murdering her.

That’s according to Northern News Now, which reported that Howard is accused of murdering Allisa Vollan, 27, of Duluth, who had a restraining order against him.

When police went to Howard’s apartment, they found him hugging the victim under a blanket, Northern News Now reported, adding that police believe the victim was “smothered.”

Dale Howard is Accused of Murdering Allisa Vollan After Having a Restraining Order Filed Against Him

“Duluth Police release the name of the victim in Friday’s incident. 27-year-old Duluth resident Allisa Vollan,” police wrote in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Vollan family and those who knew Allisa.”

The criminal complaint “has been signed and 25-year-old Dale Howard will be charged with 2nd Degree Murder Without Intent While Committing a Felony and 2nd Degree Murder While Under Restraining Order for Protection,” the release noted.

In a previous release, police wrote that “25-year-old Duluth resident Dale Howard was arrested and lodged at the St. Louis County Jail for pending charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) after officers responded to the 30 block of E 5th St around 8 a.m., Friday, March 22 for a report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old female who was deceased.”

The release continued, “Initial investigation shows Howard and the female were known to each other. Howard had an active DANCO and he was previously arrested for Domestic Assault. The female was transported to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.”

Police added, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the female’s friends and family as they are grieving the loss of their loved one.”

Northern News Now described Vollan as Howard’s girlfriend.

The site reported that, according to the criminal complaint, Howard, who works for an local iron works shop, had been accused of domestic assault against Vollan on March 9.

According to Northern News Now, Howard’s neighbors heard a woman crying and moaning from his apartment. Howard then left his apartment for a short time before returning, the site reported, adding that when police arrived, Howard’s father said Howard was in his bedroom with his girlfriend.

They found Howard “hugging Vollan’s body and crying loudly” under a blanket, the site reported, adding that she had “visible wounds.”

A GoFundMe Page Was Established to Help the Family of Allisa Vollan

A GoFundMe page was established to help Vollan’s family and to raise attention to domestic violence.

“Allisa Marie Vollan lost her life on March 22, 2024 during an act of domestic violence. She had an active DANCO, which he had continued to violate resulting in taking her life,” it reads.

“Allisa was born on December 20th, 1996 and turned into a bright young lady whose life was taken way too soon. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School where had an abundance of great friends that stuck with her through life. She always looked forward to her next adventures and the new friends she could meet. She’s loved and remembered by all of her family and friends,” the page says.

“With the funds raised, our family will be able to work on a funeral along with any legal assistance.”

