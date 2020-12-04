Pregnant Missouri Woman Was Stabbed 20 Times by Man She Met Online: Cops

Damion Delgado is a 27-year-old Missouri man who is accused in the stabbing deaths of a pregnant woman and her fetus. She was stabbed more than 20 times in the head, neck, and abdomen region, the county prosecutor said in a news conference.

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar called it a “very violent killing,” but he said he didn’t know the motive.

“In reference to the homicide case of Amethyst Killian, a male subject has been arrested and charged with her murder. The male was identified as: Delgado, Damion H/M 27 years old O’Fallon (Missouri) Resident,” St. Peters Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Through the hard work and determination of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad, we were able to develop a suspect as well as tremendous evidence within a matter of days. Delgado was charged with Murder 1st, Murder 2nd (for the unborn fetus), and Armed Criminal Action. He is currently being held at St. Charles County Jail on $1 million dollars bond.”

The victim, Amethyst Killian, was a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Missouri who was found deceased outside after disappearing on an early Thanksgiving morning walk to a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store.

Killian was known to loved ones by the nickname “Ame.” She vanished after walking to the convenience store around 1 a.m. on Thursday, November 26 in St. Peters, Missouri. St. Peters is a city in St. Charles County, Missouri. She was five months pregnant, KMOV-TV reported.

1. The Prosecutor Called the Slaying a ‘Targeted Act of Violence’

Lohmar announced the charges in a press conference on December 3. “Police were informed late evening on the 26th of November that there was a young lady that was missing. This young lady lived in the City of St. Peters. She had two small children.”

Lohmar said it was reported she had left to buy cigarettes. The next day, her stepfather and boyfriend were searching for the victim, and one of them discovered her purse and then items of clothing. The family members then contacted St. Peters police. “Not long after that, the victim’s lifeless body was found stashed in some brush.”

He said it was a “tragic, tragic situation. We have a young mother of two who was also pregnant.” The unborn child “also lost his life,” said Lohmar.

“This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted act of violence.” Delgado took an Uber to the scene, Lohmar said. He declined to specify why Killian and Delgado had arranged to meet. He did say they were involved in a “dangerous activity.”

2. Delgado’s Blood Was Found on a Knife, Fence & Sidewalk, Prosecutors Say

The victim often communicated via an app on her phone called Text Now. Authorities subpoenaed the records, and connected her last communication to Delgado, the prosecutor alleged.

He was seen on surveillance video at a local gas station about 10 minutes before he met up with the victim, according to the prosecutor.

The victim and Delgado had connected with one another online, Lohmar said, and they had arranged a meeting that night in the early morning hours. “Aside from that, there was no connection between the victim and Delgado.” Items were seized at Delgado’s residence.

DNA analysis was done; blood found at the scene on the knife and on the sidewalk and on a nearby fence came back to an unknown male individual later determined to be Delgado, alleged Lohmar. He said the baby was a “five-month-old fully developed fetus.”

According to the prosecutor, Delgado has “very little criminal history. From all accounts, these actions on his part were unexpected to say the least.”

3. Delgado Showcased His Family Life on Facebook

On Facebook, Delgado-Gomez posted pictures with his wife and child. His cover photo shows cartoon characters in a fight with a knife and hammer. Photos on Facebook show he got married in 2017.

A 2017 post showed a table set with glasses of wine and portabello mushrooms. “Spending a magnificent night with my magnificent wife …and little (daughter). I made up some Supreme Portobellos con Queso for the both of us 😍❤️” he wrote.

That same year, he posted a picture of his wife and newborn in the hospital and wrote, “Sitting here in this room tonight with the two most amazing human beings God has ever put into my life; comes with a feeling I’ll treasure forever. I never would have thought his plan would have been this incredible. Every day has been precious, and every moment coming will be remembered. I can’t begin to explain how much you two mean to me. You are the the sun that wakes me, and the moon I fall asleep with.”

4. Family Members Say Killian Went to the Gas Station Down the Street & Never Came Back

Killian’s mother Stacy Stelzer shared a photo of her and wrote, “This is Ame Killian. She is my daughter. She left to go to the gas station right down the street this am and she has not returned. Please message me if you know where she is. Praying she is ok?”

According to Fox2Now, Ame and her mom were planning to have a green bean casserole bake off for Thanksgiving, but she never showed up.

Before her body was found, Killian’s cousin Gabrielle Tat shared, “Has anyone seen my cousin Ame Love Killian?? She has been missing since 1:30 this morning. She walked to QT on Mid River in St. Peters MO (which is right down the street from her home) and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her phone is off so her mom has not been able to track her phone. If anyone sees her please let myself or Stacy Stelzer her mom know.”

Stelzer described the efforts she went to while Killian was missing in a Facebook post. She filed a missing person’s report, checked hospitals, and checked jails. “The anxiety is getting to me,” she wrote, indicating that the convenience store down the street is a “hub for 18 wheelers…This is not like her.”

5. Killian Leaves Behind Two Young Children

Tat created a GoFundMe account to help Killian’s family; it has raised more than $5,000.

“I have created this go fund me for my beautiful cousin Ame Killian who passed away today. Ame went missing Thanksgiving morning and her body way found Friday morning. She leaves behind 2 amazing kids,” the page says.

“Her mom can’t afford a funeral so any help is greatly appreciated. Plus I would like to raise enough to help in supporting her kids. (Killian’s daughter) age 6 is a smart, talented, amazing little girl who will now have go grow up without her mommy, and (Killian’s son) age 11 months is a handsome, smart, loving little boy who will never get the chance to know his mommy. Ame was 5 months pregnant so not only do we have the loss of my cousin but also we lost a soon to be addition to our family. If you can’t donate please share and say a prayer for our family for comfort and support in the coming weeks. God bless all of you, give your loved ones a kiss and hold them extra tight.”

On Facebook, Tat wrote, “Many people don’t know yet but my cousin Ame Love Killian was found deceased this morning. I have created this go fund me to help with her funeral expense and to help her babies. If you can’t donate please share. Thank you everyone for your kind words and messages. I ask that you give our family time to process all of this. God bless everyone.”

On Facebook, Killian mostly shared pictures of her children. “She’s so silly. I love my perfect little family 😍❤️❤️❤️ my babies bring SOOOO much love and light into my life and I honestly couldn’t ask for anymore love, laughter, and happiness than I get from them. I am so thankful and blessed for the little family I have. ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote with one post.

She posted pictures on Facebook that indicated she was in a relationship.

Tributes filled the Facebook comment threads of Killian’s loved ones.

“I can’t believe this. Ame was such a beautiful talented young woman. The person responsible for her and her unborn childs deaths is a evil demon who must pay. I pray this is a fast investigation,” wrote one person who knew Killian.

