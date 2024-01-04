Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger Is Among Shooting Victims, Reports Say

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger is among the victims following a shooting with “multiple victims” at the Iowa school.

That’s according to two teachers who spoke with The Des Moines Register.

“Two teachers said Dan Marburger, the principal of the high school, was shot,” the newspaper reported. Marburger’s condition is not clear.

In a news conference, the Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said there were multiple victims at the high school but did not specify a number. Police know the shooter’s identity, but they have not publicly named the gunman nor provided a motive. Hospital officials told the Des Moines Register that they received two victims.

CBS News reported that the shooter was a student.

A student who lives 2 blocks away from Perry High School tells @edokeefe that he went home after having been in the cafeteria when the shooting took place and then walked back to the school to seek medical help for his bleeding back. He says it was a student who was the shooter. pic.twitter.com/mseBS0jrQB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 4, 2024

Here’s what you need to know:

A Teenage Boy Witnessed Dan Marburger Being Shot, According to Reports

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024

A teenage boy witnessed Marburger’s shooting, the Register reported. Kevin Shelley told the newspaper that his 15-year-old son was “grazed by two bullets while in a school hallway” and saw the gunman shoot the principal. Shelley’s son suffered only minor physical wounds.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School. The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available,” Dallas County, Iowa, wrote on its Facebook page. People offered prayers on the comment thread.

In the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department dispatch audio, obtained through Broadcastify, officers said there is a high-school age female with gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities have not formally confirmed that report, though, and sometimes scanner reports can end up wrong.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/perry.mp3

An officer also said at one point, “male subject down in the hallway — appears to be self-inflicted,” according to the Register.

Dan Marburger Has Been Working at Perry High School for Almost 30 Years

On his Facebook page, Marburger wrote that he is “High School Principal at Perry Community School District” and studied education at Central College. He went to East Central High School, lives in Perry, Iowa, and is from Sabula, Iowa.

In 2022, he wrote, “This morning I start year 28 at PHS. It has me thinking of all the great people I have started years with here and I miss now.”

His profile picture shows his kids. His top post is of a Christmas tree. In 2022, he wrote, “One of the amazing things my staff does is the giving tree at Christmas. The counselors work with our kids in need and our kids list items they need and some they want. Our teachers select a card, all anonymous and wrap the requests and return to the counselors. As you can tell what kids need are basics, many times they list the need as a gift for a sibling or relative. Some of the requests will break your heart.”

According to NBC News, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed “there is an active shooter investigation at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.”

Perry high school is located about 40 miles from Des Moines, Iowa. The situation is now secure, according to ABC News. Perry is a community of about 8,000 people.

The high school is part of the Perry Community School District, the district website says.

According to WHO13, the shooting broke out at 7:40 a.m. Scripps News reported that the shooting reports broke out the first day students returned to school after winter break.

READ NEXT: Mentions of Former President Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein Documents.