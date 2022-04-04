Dandre Martin: Sacramento Suspect Identified

Dandre Martin was identified as one of suspects accused in relation to the mass shootings in the Sacramento tragedy that left 18 people wounded, with six of them dying.

Martin, 26, was identified by Sacramento police, who called him a “related suspect.” His exact role is not clear; he was booked on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession only, the television station reported. Police said in a news release that they found 100 casings at the scene. At least three vehicles and three buildings were struck by gunfire, police said.

The victims have been identified as: Johntaya Alexander; Melinda Davis; Yamile Martinez-Andrade; Sergio Harris; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi; and Devazia Turner.

Videos captured the sound of gunfire erupting and show a wild fight on a sidewalk as reports broke of a Sacramento active shooter and mass shooting downtown.

The shooting occurred near 10th and J Streets, according to social media reports. Several videos emerged that captured multiple gunshots. You can see them later in this story. Sacramento police say there are “multiple victims.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Three Men & Three Women Died

10th & K Street At 2:04 a.m. Sacramento Police and Fire responded to 10th & K. Per radio reports 12 patients total: 5 Deceased, 5 Transported to Trauma Center and 2 Self Transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/xBRj7Kp658 — 911 Action Photography (@911_action) April 3, 2022

Eighteen people were hit by gunfire. Six have died. The deceased victims were all adults, three men and three women, according to Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, speaking in a news conference on April 3, 2022.

Police had earlier tweeted “Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates.”

911 Action Photography later posted this update on Facebook, “Upon arrival fire quickly updated to Multi-Casualty Incident due to multiple patients from primary scene at 10th and K Street to 10th and J Street. Additional patients were located on 9th Street and 11th Street as well.”

2. There Were Multiple Shooters, Police Say

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD. https://t.co/bQBuBtDM8m pic.twitter.com/pPdrHVkKuX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

“Investigators are working to identify those response for this horrific act,” she said. “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.” The shooters are at large.

The site, which takes images at the scene of breaking news events, wrote, “Per radio traffic there were reports of a vehicle driving down the street at a high rate of speed and firing into the crowd at the time of the incident.”

“Woke up to learn mass shooting happened around 2 am near 10th and K in Sacramento. So terrifying,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Looks to be outside of KBAR, on K Street in Downtown Sacramento. Can anyone confirm? #massshooting. https://t.co/N2LAWQs2Rj — Jena in Real Life (she/her) (@jenarific) April 3, 2022

A third video also emerged on Twitter that captured the sound of multiple gunshots.

🚨UPDATE: The sound of multiple shots can be heard in a video captured in downtown #Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/65IHrBdPBa — Mercado Media Productions (@MMPLLCNews) April 3, 2022

Public Safety Network was also shooting video from the scene. Their reporter said in the video there was a “multi-casualty” shooting. About 10 ambulances were at the scene, and the shooting broke out when bars were letting out.

There are “victims all over the corner,” the journalist says in the video, which you can see below.

Social media reports initially indicated there might be up to 13 victims, but police later confirmed it was even worse than that.

3. Video Showed a Wild Brawl on a Sidewalk Before Gunshots Rang Out

At least three videos circulated on social media that captured the sounds of multiple gunshots. One of them showed a brawl on a sidewalk involving multiple people before you can hear the gunshots at the end of the video.

Here’s a video that captured a massive barrage of gunfire as people screamed and ran. Be forewarned that graphic language can be heard in it.

Police wrote on Twitter, “We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD.”

4. Police Say the ‘Scale of Violence’ Was Unprecedented in the Last 27 Years Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/APxe7tsb2b — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

Lester said in a news conference that there are families who are “just simply not coming home today.” She said police were “committing a great deal of resources to this crime.”

She called the “scale of violence” unprecedented in her 27 years in Sacramento.

Around 2 a.m., officers heard gunshots near 10th street and K street and saw people running. They were on scene almost immediately. They encountered a large crowd and multiple gunshot victims. Officers began giving aid to the victims, Lester said.

Our officers were assisted by members of the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Fire Department, she said.

Police are interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. Found a stolen handgun. Buildings were struck by gunfire. Have video from a police camera at 10th and K that captured part of the shooting, said Lester.

In en early morning tweet, Sacramento police did confirm some basic information.

In a tweet at 4 a.m. on the west coast, Sacramento Police wrote, “ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates.”

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Malik Earnest, a San Diego journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Social media reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Radio traffic from first responders last indicated at least six people are dead.”

Earnest added, “Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene.”

Twitter user Matt Fern wrote, “Sac FD and PD, West Sac FD working a shooting MCI in the area of K St and 10th St, with at least 10 victims reported; 2 battalion chiefs, EMS officer, 10 medics, 3 engines, 2 trucks assigned.” He added, “Two additional SFD battalion chiefs, 2200, and 2201 responding; crews on scene advising multiple fatalities expected, no exact patient count available yet.”

5. Council Members Called for Action to Stop Gun Violence

Public Safety News, an independent news agency, reported live from the multi-casualty scene in the Downtown area of Sacramento where multiple people are presumed dead. PSN reports shots rang out shortly after last call for bars in the area. Watch the full video on @PSNews_Sac. pic.twitter.com/qfKbq8Z6WV — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

Twitter reports claimed the shooter was in a blue BMW: “Police interviewing witnesses at 9th and K and putting together an idea of who did the drive by. Blue BMW. On the loose. Heavily armed. Report to police. Citizen Hotel shot once.”

Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, said in a news conference, “At 2:30 this morning, I got the call that no elected officials wants to get. I haven’t really slept since.” She said she was “heartbroken, and I’m outraged, I’m outraged. She called it a “national epidemic….enough is enough.”

Too many people are fighting for their lives in Sacramento’s hospitals, said another council member, Angelique Ashby.

“I hate being here today, but there is no where else I would be because I love Sacramento,” she said.

Council member Rick Jennings said, “This is a tough day for all of us.”

