Darrell Brooks Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police squads were at a Milwaukee address used by Darrell Brooks Jr. after his name was mentioned on the police scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident in which at least 23 people, including many children, were injured when a red Ford Escape plowed through the crowd.

The man taken into custody in connection with the parade incident told police his name was Darrell Brooks when he was detained, and they found a Ford key on him, according to the scanner. He complained of shoulder pain.

Heavy confirmed that two Milwaukee police squads were outside the home listed to Brooks on N. 19th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Heavy also obtained audio from the scanner indicating Waukesha police obtained an ID in the name Darrell Brooks Jr. inside the red Ford Escape they recovered in connection with the Waukesha parade investigation. He also goes by the name Darrell E. Brooks Jr., and Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. He is 39-years-old.

To be clear, Brooks’ exact alleged connection to the parade incident is not known. Authorities have not released the names of any suspects. The police chief said in a late-night news conference that police have a “person of interest.” He did not name that person. Brooks is not listed in the Waukesha County Jail database.

Heavy discovered that a red vehicle similar to the Escape actually shows up on Google Maps for the address listed to Brooks in Wisconsin online court records – the home along 19th Street where the squads were sitting on November 21, 2021, in the hours after the parade tragedy.

In addition, a red Ford Escape lists to an older woman who lives at the home. Brooks gave that address as his home address in a Wisconsin felony case filed only days before the Waukesha parade carnage.

1. Brooks Has Open Felony Cases in Wisconsin’s Court System

Brooks has an extremely long criminal history including open cases.

Darrell E. Brooks Jr. of 19th Street has open charges filed November 5, 2021, in Milwaukee courts for resisting an officer (misdemeanor), felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety (felony) with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and battery (both misdemeanors, also with domestic abuse assessments.)

He posted $1,000 cash bail on November 19, 2021.

That’s despite the fact he has another open felony case in Milwaukee County, from 2020.

That case is for second-degree recklessly endangering safety – felony with use of a dangerous weapon (two counts) and possessing firearm convicted of a felony (felony charge.) The case was filed in July 2020, but it remains pending. Milwaukee County courts is dealing with a major backlog in cases.

In the above case, hearings were repeatedly adjourned. He requested a speedy trial, but the court tolled the time limits for that (this has occurred recently because of a two-year back log, the chief judge has said, which she has attributed to COVID. The backlog also persists with jury trials, she said.)

In February 2021, with Judge David Feiss presiding, the court lowered his bail to $500, noting, “Due to reasons stated on the record, the court is unable to honor the speedy trial demand in this case. Defense bail motion argued and GRANTED by the Court. The Court lowered cash bail to $500.00.”

In June 2021, the court notes say, “Matter scheduled for Jury Trial. Parties are ready to proceed. Due to court congestion, Court is unable to hear jury trial at this time.”

The case continued, with some plea negotiations. “JusticePoint PreTrial Services Supervision/VIOLATION Report dated November 10, 2021; received and filed,” says a recent entry. There was a “further proceedings” on November 11, the last date.

He has these prior convictions:

Bail jumping (misdemeanor) and marijuana possession (misdemeanor).

Marijuana possession second plus offense (felony). 2011.

Obstruct an officer (misdemeanor). 2005 and 2003.

Marijuana possession (felony). 2002.

Substantial battery (felony). 1999.

He has a lengthy arrest history. Read it here.

2. Police Say 23 People, Including 12 Children, Were Taken to Hospitals

A local resident sent us the picture above of the suspect who plowed through the parade but asked us not to use her name out of fear for her safety. She said she was standing next to the person who took the photo. “It’s the driver,” she said. “He was feet away from me. I’m in shock.”

She also sent Heavy this picture.

Local residents told Heavy that their loved ones were barricaded in stores after a vehicle drove through the crowd; many people believed the suspect was shooting from it as gunfire echoed through the parade route, but the police chief Dan Thompson now says he doesn’t believe shots were fired from the SUV. “An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the suspect vehicle,” he said. No people were injured by the gunfire.

Authorities said 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were transported to six area hospitals. Their conditions are not clear; they said some people died, but they did not have a number of deaths.

3. Horrific Videos Captured the Parade Carnage

This horrific video shows the red truck running people over. The Waukesha South High School marching band was among those hit, according to a man who was there.

Local residents reported many people lying on the ground, injured or dead. A law enforcement source said one of two suspects are in custody; another is being sought. The police chief would say only that police have apprehended a “person of interest.” Listen to scanner audio later in this article.

Shawn Reilly, the mayor, said, “Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha. We don’t have all the details.” The mayor said in a second press conference, “today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade at the beginning. I saw all of the happy children sitting on the curb…. I can still see the smiling faces. A parade is a celebration for our community.”

The chief said that, at 4:39 p.m. on November 21, 2021, a red SUV “drove into our Christmas parade…more than 20 individuals were injured.” he said the SUV drove through barricades down Main Street. “It struck more than 20 individuals. Some were children, and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident.” The names of victims and the number of those dead were not released. He said it’s not clear whether the incident has any “nexus to terrorism.”

4. Police Recovered a Suspect Vehicle

Thompson said the Waukesha police department has “recovered a suspect vehicle. It’s an ongoing investigation. The victims were transported from the scene via ambulance. Officers transported some of the injured people and took them to the hospital. It’s a very tragic incident. Very chaotic. There are no other threats involved.”

Waukesha is a suburban city in a conservative, affluent county next to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

“Several LE sources say preliminary: Wisconsin incident appears to be vehicle fleeing a separate crime scene (stabbing) when it plowed into parade. One person in custody. Investigation ongoing but so far no initial link to terror or the recent Rittenhouse verdict w/@tom_winter,” NBC reporter Jonathan Dienst wrote on Twitter.

The abandoned SUV was later located by police officers in a driveway, according to scanner audio. An officer said on the police radio that a bullet struck the windshield but there was no evidence anyone inside the vehicle was hit. According to the scanner, police found the suspect’s ID in the vehicle and a Ford key on him.

Another witness told Heavy she saw a red SUV driving down the road. It hit a male who went flying into the air in front of her. It continued on. She heard screaming.

A woman wrote Heavy, “(A relative) lives in Waukesha, a black guy with dreads knocked on her door shortly after the incident at the parade. She wouldn’t let him in and he proceeded to go across the street trying to break into a building. My daughter called 911 with a description and they said they think he was driving the SUV that drove into all the people.” Police have not confirmed the suspect description, but they did describe the suspect as possibly being a “black male” on the scanner. A more specific description was not given.

A man wrote Heavy: “My friend was approached by the people in the car. One was arrested, other two on the run. They asked to use his phone. 3 African Americans, early 20’s, dreadlocks.” We are not printing his name, either, for his own protection, but we have it.

He added: “He’s at the station now. It looked like they ditched the car. He used the phone and they have the fingerprints. He said it looked like they were ditching clothes.”

To be clear – authorities have not officially released any suspect information, including race, age, or gender. These are preliminary accounts from eyewitnesses and other local residents, and sometimes preliminary reports can be wrong.

Listen to the archived scanner audio below. The second file captures the aftermath.

At 4:39 p.m., a police officer could be heard on the radio saying, “There’s a car going westbound approaching the parade course. A red Escape. Black male. I couldn’t stop him. He’s going westbound blowing his horn.”

Another police officer said a “maroon Ford Escape just blew by me White Rock and Hartwell heading toward the parade route.” About a minute later, an officer called for help and said, “Sounds like a car sped through westbound Main” and said people had been “ran over” with “multiple casualties,” calling for multiple ambulances to respond.

A frantic officer then got on the radio and said, “We have about 10 to 15 people down in the street. … We need all available units to the downtown.” He then got back onto the radio and yelled, “I’ve got about 30 people down.” The officer then corrected himself, saying there were 40 casualties down Main Street. Another officer said a woman was not conscious and not breathing. Casualty refer to both injuries and deceased victims.

“Alert all the hospitals,” an officer yelled.

Police were still searching for the vehicle and suspect as of 4:47 p.m., according to an officer’s radio transmission. He said they were looking for a red Ford Escape SUV with “heavy front end damage” heading southbound away from the parade. Another officer said he had fired shots at the SUV when it was driving through the parade area. As noted, they later found the vehicle.

5. Man Described How the SUV Came a Foot From His Son & Said, ‘They Have a Whole Block of Main Street That Is Casualties’

Above is the Facebook live video of the parade from the city’s Facebook page.

One man’s son was almost struck by the truck, and he gave Heavy this extremely graphic and disturbing account:

“We just heard screaming up the parade route and looked over, and the red jeep or SUV came barreling through,” Michael Hurst, a woodworker from Waukesha whose son was almost hit by the truck, told Heavy in a phone interview. “I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit. I did see dead bodies. The amount of people who are going to be dead from this, it might even be worse than that Las Vegas shooting. They have a whole block of Main Street that is casualties. We did hear that there were active shooters. We don’t know where that came from or if that’s true. The police pulled me into a building and said to stay in there, get in there, there’s active shooters. One officer told us they did stop the active shooters. My son was out in that street grabbing candy.”

He added: “At that moment I thought just to grab my son and family and get them on the curb. It was 100% intentional.” He believes the truck drove through the parade for about a mile. “I saw a young boy get hit. He was still alive. He was in a lot of pain. I am pretty sure he was going to have broken legs. I did see another guy who was laying in the street. I guarantee he was dead. There were about 20 ambulances coming and going. It looked like a war zone down there.”

An eyewitness at the parade route, Beth Ginnow-Mandl, told Heavy she saw the suspect’s face as the SUV drove past. “Couple dead right around us,” she said. “We all were screaming and running into a building. Store owner let us in. Went out to get a lay of the land. Incredible first responders doing cpr on at least 10 people around us. Ambulances came quick. We locked down an hour or so. Most harrowing thing we have ever witnessed. Saw driver’s face – focused. Intent.”

