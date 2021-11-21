Waukesha Parade Shooting, Car Running Into People Reports

Waukesha, Wisconsin, police say they “are having an emergency with a scene unfolding” after multiple local residents told Heavy a vehicle ran through the city’s Christmas parade, plowing into many people, with shots being fired. An officer said there were as many as 40 people wounded or dead on the scanner. Extremely graphic videos emerged from the scene. You can watch some later in this article, but be forewarned they are extremely disturbing.

Local residents told Heavy that their loved ones were barricaded in stores after a vehicle drove through the crowd with someone firing gunshots from it. They reported many people lying on the ground, injured or dead.

One man’s son was almost struck by the truck, and he gave Heavy this extremely graphic and disturbing account:

“We just heard screaming up the parade route and looked over, and the red jeep or SUV came barreling through,” Michael Hurst, a woodworker from Waukesha whose son was almost hit by the truck, told Heavy in a phone interview. “I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit. I did see dead bodies. The amount of people who are going to be dead from this, it might even be worse than that Las Vegas shooting. They have a whole block of Main Street that is casualties. We did hear that there were active shooters. We don’t know where that came from or if that’s true. The police pulled me into a building and said to stay in there, get in there, there’s active shooters. One officer told us they did stop the active shooters. My son was out in that street grabbing candy.”

He added: “At that moment I thought just to grab my son and family and get them on the curb. It was 100% intentional.” He believes the truck drove through the parade for about a mile. “I saw a young boy get hit. He was still alive. He was in a lot of pain. I am pretty sure he was going to have broken legs. I did see another guy who was laying in the street. I guarantee he was dead. There were about 20 ambulances coming and going. It looked like a war zone down there.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Very Disturbing Videos Captured the Incident

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨

The video above shows the truck plowing into people.

This live video may have captured the vehicle, screams, and a law enforcement officer running. Officers were frantic, yelling, even screaming on the scanner, which you can listen to later in this article.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha's Facebook account, which was streaming the parade.

Here’s another video of the red vehicle.

BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI

This horrific video shows bodies lying on the ground as people rush to help. We aren’t going to embed it because it’s so graphic. “Oh my God!” a woman screams repeatedly in it.

Video from the Nice Ash Cigar Bar showing the panic following the attack.

One very disturbing video showed a young man helping his grandpa to safety in a truck. “There’s shots fired now, guys,” he says in the Instagram video as kids cry in the background. “it’s f***cking chaos. That was the worse thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” A man wails, “What is wrong with the world right now?” Be forewarned that the video contains graphic language and is very disturbing.

Waukesha is a suburban city in a conservative, affluent county next to Milwaukee County. Wisconsin, of course, has been riven with divisions recently over the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, which is about an hour away from Waukesha. There is no indication of a connection at this point or not – there is just no information about motive or suspects yet because the incident is unfolding.

Kaylee Staral, whose Twitter page describes her as a business reporting intern with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, wrote on Twitter, “UPDATE: A car just ran through the middle of a downtown Waukesha parade. Multiple people on the ground injured.” She wrote that police were shouting that 30 people were injured.

Police did not confirm (or deny) that a shooting occurred or the information about a car running into people at the parade. They said only the above statement on the emergency and then hung up because the incident was still unfolding. That was as of 5 p.m. on November 21, 2021. But Heavy has obtained reports from multiple people with relatives at the scene, as well as social media accounts that all say the same thing: Multiple people are injured after a car or truck plowed through a barricade and into the parade and shots were fired.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there are any injuries or deaths. Scanner traffic indicated that authorities have coded victims into different categories, red, yellow, green and black, although it’s not clear what that means at this point.

People Said a ‘Car Broke Through…Plowing Through Pedestrians’ & Shots Were Fired

At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window.

Listen to the archived scanner audio here. The second one captures the aftermath.

At 4:39 p.m. a police officer could be heard on the radio saying, “There’s a car going westbound approaching the parade course. A red Escape. Black male. I couldn’t stop him. He’s going westbound blowing his horn.”

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Waukesha-420-to-450.mp3 https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Waukesha-450-to-520.mp3

Another police officer said a “maroon Ford Escape just blew by me White Rock and Hartwell heading toward the parade route.” About a minute later, an officer called for help and said, “Sounds like a car sped through westbound Main” and said people had been “ran over” with “multiple casualties,” calling for multiple ambulances to respond.

A frantic officer then got on the radio and said, “We have about 10 to 15 people down in the street. … We need all available units to the downtown.” He then got back onto the radio and yelled, “I’ve got about 30 people down.” The officer then corrected himself, saying there were 40 casualties down Main Street. Another officer said a woman was not conscious and not breathing. Casualty refer to both injuries and deceased victims.

“Alert all the hospitals,” an officer yelled.

Police were still searching for the vehicle and suspect as of 4:47 p.m., according to an officer’s radio transmission. He said they were looking for a red Ford Escape SUV with “heavy front end damage” heading southbound away from the parade. Another officer said he had fired shots at the SUV when it was driving through the parade area

Here is the Facebook live video of the parade from the city’s Facebook page.

Heavy spoke to multiple people with loved ones at the scene.

“Just talked to (a friend) – she said she saw bodies flying. They were shoot(ing) out the windows as they drove through, running people over,” a woman whose friend was there told Heavy (we are not printing people’s names for their own protection and privacy.) Her friend wrote her, “ppl driving through parade hurting people.”

Scanner traffic indicated people were transported to multiple hospital, including Children’s Hospital. Police were checking businesses for victims. Scanner traffic indicated police were searching for two men.

“At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us,” a man wrote on Twitter.

Kaylee Staral, the reporting intern, wrote on Twitter: “Police shouting at least 30 people down and that shots were fired.”

Staral wrote on Twitter, “Heavy police and ambulance presence now. Tons of families with children running to their cars to leave the scene.”

Again, that information is unconfirmed at this point from authorities.

People Hid at Local Stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Waukesha (@cityofwaukesha)

We asked people in Waukesha to send us information about the parade incident if they had it. We received these comments.

“My brother is locked in…(a) store.. He said a car drove into the crowd firing shots.” (We removed the name of the store for the man’s protection.)

“My daughter is barricaded in a store with her husband and son.”

“My son is there & called me crying, He said a truck ran through the barricade.”

Another woman, who was in the parade, told Heavy she heard “that a car ran through the parade and multiple people down, little girl critically injured. Someone mentioned gunshots because as we were walking back towards my car everyone started running the opposite way and so we started running and stayed in a gas station until my sister…picked us up.”

