Wisconsin CEO Shot Himself in Hospital ER Lobby After Killing Wife, Police Say

David Zittel, age 85, shot and killed himself in the emergency room waiting room of Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wisconsin, after first killing his wife in the couple’s home, sheriff’s officials say.

David Zittel was the chairman of Lyco Manufacturing in Columbus, Wisconsin, according to LinkedIn. Zittel’s LinkedIn page says he studied electrical engineering and leadership at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

On Monday, February 19, 2024, at 6:20 a.m., a Columbus Police Officer “was dispatched to Prairie Ridge Health 1515 Park Avenue in Columbus for a report of a man outside the entrance with a gun,” a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department says.

“As the officer arrived it was reported that the man had shot himself in the emergency room waiting area. Medical aid was immediately attempted by medical staff but not viable, as he had already passed away,” the statement says.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff’s Statement Says They Found Susan Zittel Deceased in the Couple’s Town of Elba Home

As a result of the death in the ER, Columbus Police Officers “requested that Dodge County Deputies respond to the individual’s residence, in the Town of Elba, Dodge County, to check on the status of the individual’s wife,” the release says.

At 6:58 a.m., “the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an address on Oak Grove Dr and located a female deceased in the home. The sheriff’s office immediately began a joint law enforcement investigation into this incident and the case is still open and under investigation. As such we are only able to provide limited details into the investigation,” it says.

“Our investigation to this point has led us to believe that David Zittel, age 85, shot his wife, Susan Zittel age 81, both of the Town of Elba. He then went to Prairie Ridge Health, entered the lobby, and shot himself. No other individuals are believed to be involved in this incident,” the release says.

“They did much to make the community a better place for everyone, and this news is quite devastating to Lyco and far beyond the walls of the company,” Lyco spokesman Evan Zeppos told Channel 3000. “They will be remembered as kind, committed and giving people who cared about the others around them.”

Sheriff’s Officials Believe the Deaths Are an ‘Isolated Incident’

Sheriff’s officials wrote in the release that they believe the deaths are isolated.

“With this incident occurring inside of a hospital, we feel it is important for the public to be aware that this is an isolated incident, and that the community is safe,” they wrote. “We would like to community to also know that the Prairie Ridge Health responded as they should have and immediately went into lock down until mid-afternoon.”

According to officials, “They also diverted all ambulances temporarily until it was determined safe to resume operations. They resumed normal operation after the law enforcement investigation was completed on Monday.”

“The Columbus Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have been in contact with the family, and they respectfully request privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” the release continued. “No other information will be available for release in this incident until the investigation has been completed.”

According to Lyco’s website, “Lyco was founded in 1980 by the owner and Chairman of the Board, David R. Zittel, who has had over 50 years experience in food processing. Lyco employee longevity is measured in decades and they have over 850 years of food processing and manufacturing experience. We’re located in a community of 5,000 people which is only 25 miles northeast of Madison, WI, a perfect area to raise a family.”

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused in Father’s Murder