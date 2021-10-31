Delta Airlines Fight on Plane Video: Curtis Clayton Accused in Attack

Delta Airlines fight on plane videos and stories keep hitting the news. Now a man named Curtis Clayton is accused of fighting with another passenger on a Delta flight. You can watch the video later in this story.

In the latest incident, Clayton is under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, for the incident that occurred on October 29, 2021.

In a second incident that made the news the same day, Ryan Cajimat was identified as the man accused of punching a flight attendant during a Delta Airlines fight on a plane in 2020. He was charged with federal crimes on October 29, 2021. Both incidents underscore the growing concerns about mid-flight violence.

The Delta fight that police say involved Curtis Clayton landed him in jail.

Clayton Was Accused of Growing Angry When Another Man Placed Something in the Seat Pocket; Video Shows the Brawl

According to a press release from Atlanta police, on Friday October 29, 2021, at around 7 a.m. Atlanta Police “responded to a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on a report of a dispute aboard a Delta Airlines flight. Witnesses and airline employees told officers that one male, later identified as Curtis Maurice Clayton, age 30, and another male, German Montez, age 43, were involved in a dispute on the plane.”

Preliminary investigation found that Clayton “was seated in front of Montez on the flight. During the flight Montez was placing something in the seat pocket and Clayton protested. The dispute escalated until Clayton punched Montez after which Clayton was then restrained by a passenger,” the news release says. “Clayton was uncooperative with police and damaged a police vehicle during the investigation. Clayton was arrested and charged with Battery and Interference with Government Property and taken to the Clayton County Jail.”

Cajimat Faces a $52,500 Fine

Cajumat is now accused of federal crimes. “A federal grand jury in Seattle returned an indictment this week charging Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii with two federal crimes for his disruptive and violent conduct on December 24, 2020, on a flight from Honolulu to Seattle. Cajimat is scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 18, 2021,” a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice reported on October 29, 2021.

According to records filed in the case and public reports, Cajimat “was on a Delta Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle when he became disruptive. About two hours before landing in Seattle, Cajimat attempted to open the cockpit door and struggled with flight attendants attempting to restrain him. One flight attendant was punched in the face twice. Cajimat was restrained for the rest of the flight and was removed from the plane on arrival in Seattle,” the DOJ press release says.

“The Federal Aviation Administration issued a $52,500 fine. Delta Airlines banned him from further travel on that airline.”

The press release says that Cajimat “is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants and assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. Interference is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assault on an aircraft is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.”

It adds, “The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The case was investigated by the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natalie Walton-Anderson.”

