Demari Batten Accused in Justice Dunham Shooting

Demari Batten is an 18-year-old Warwick High School student who is accused of shooting a football player named Justice Dunham to death outside Menchville High School, which is located in Newport News, Virginia.

The Newport News Police Department announced Batten’s arrest in a statement posted to Facebook. “UPDATE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: In reference to last night’s fatal shooting outside Menchville High School, 18-year-old Demari Batten, of Newport News, was taken into custody and charged with: second-degree murder, shooting firearm on school grounds, use of firearm in the commission of a felony,” the department wrote.

The chief identified the deceased victim as Dunham, 17, a student at Woodside High School. The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside where the Menchville-Woodside basketball game was occurring on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Shooting Unfolded Following a Basketball Game, Police Say

On December 14, 2021, following a basketball game at Menchville High School, there was “some type of altercation outside in the school parking lot,” police wrote in their initial press release.

“A single gunshot was fired, and a male juvenile (teenager) was struck. Officers rendered first aid and CPR to the victim, but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Menchville High School. The young adult police commissioner program members joined the chief at the press conference. “They help us bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement,” the chief said. “…They matter to me.”

The arrest occurred within two hours of the shooting, Drew said.

Video Captured Words & Gestures Being Exchanged Before the Shooting

BREAKING: A teen is dead after a shooting outside Menchville High School. According to Newport News Police, there was a fight after a basketball game. Shots were fired and the boy was hit. No suspect info at this time. No word on if the victim was a student. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5wz7Dudeke — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) December 15, 2021

As the basketball game got out, a large crowd gathered in the parking lot, the chief said. He said some “gestures” were made back and forth, and words were exchanged during the game, although he wasn’t more specific.

According to the Daily Press, the exchanges were between Dunham and Batten, who were on opposite sides of the gym during the game.

“There is video footage of some of those things,” the chief said.

The animosity continued outside, and the shooting occurred next to a car, the chief said. “There is an altercation there, and a shot rings out. There is a shot fired,” said the chief. Police initially said that Dunham went to the car first, but then corrected that information and said that Batten was in his car when Dunham approached him, according to WTKR.

Officers were working the basketball game. There was also a band concert so there were a lot of people in the parking lot, Drew said.

“A shot rings out. There was a young man who suffered a gunshot wound,” he said. Officers rushed to the aid of Dunham, but it was too late.

Drew described the aftermath as “chaotic.” He said three firearms were recovered. One was used “by our suspect,” the chief said. The other two were in the vehicle that the “victim arrived in,” he said.

Dunham Was Remembered as an Athlete & Mentor

The Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula remembered Dunham as an athlete and mentor.

“Today we mourn the loss of BGCVP family member, Justice Dunham. Justice, remembered as an athlete, a mentor, and a friend was a member of our Peninsula Unit,” the group wrote on Facebook.

“Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, the Woodside High School family, and community as we band together in this devastating time of loss. Justice’s father was a staff member of the BGCVP family. Should you wish to make a donation in Justice’s memory, his mother has asked that you designate your gift to our Peninsula Unit, which you may do so at bagclub.com.”

Reporter Kiahnna Patterson wrote on Facebook that Dunham was a football player and “role model” at his school.

Woodside High School wrote on Facebook, “Thursday & Friday will be Woodside spirit days for students and staff in honor of Justice Dunham. Please consider supporting your fellow students and staff members by wearing WOHS colors. #sidebyside #woodsidestrong.”

Batten Has a Facebook Page But There Isn’t Much on It

On Facebook, Batten’s top visible post came in August when he wrote, “Mane I really got almost 1 month till I’m 18 🥳 it took way too long but it’s finally happening.”

Most of his posts are old; they relate to things like playing video games. He appears to have an even older Instagram page without much on it other than memes.

There were about 1,100 people at the school when the shooting occurred, according to WSET.

