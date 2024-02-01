Pennsylvania Police Found Engineer’s Severed Head in Cooking Pot, Complaint Says

Denice Mohn discovered the decapitated body of her husband, Michael Mohn, a police complaint accusing their son Justin Mohn of his father’s murder says. It says that, when officers arrived at the Levittown, Pennsylvania, home on January 30, they discovered the father’s head in a cooking pot.

Justin Mohn, a some-time author and self-proclaimed musician, is accused of homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possessing a machete, the complaint says.

The document confirms that police believe a graphic YouTube video was posted to Justin Mohn’s page in which he twice holds up the severed head of his father. As Heavy previously reported, the more than 14-minute long video contains a lengthy rant about revolution and calls for political violence against federal workers.

Mohn, 32, went on a lengthy rant about the federal government, illegal immigration and President Biden after saying, “This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.”

According to ABC6 Philadelphia, Michael Mohn worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philaldelphia District as an engineer.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our teammate Michael Mohn. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mohn family and we are focused on supporting our grieving employees at this time,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told ABC6 in a statement.

Be forewarned that the details in the complaint are extremely disturbing.

The Complaint Reveals That Police Believe Justin Mohn Used a Machete to Decapitate His Father

According to the police complaint, on January 30 at around 6:59 p.m., the Middletown Township Police Department responded to 145 Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania for a death report.

“While patrol officers were responding to the scene, they received further information that an elderly male was located in the downstairs bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and that he had been decapitated,” the complaint says.

“A machete was observed in the bathtub, as well as a large kitchen knife,” it adds.

When police arrived, they found the deceased man “in the first-floor bathroom with a large amount of blood around him. The deceased male had his head removed from his body,” the complaint says.

“Officers also located the deceased male’s head inside of a plastic bag which was inside of a cooking pot in a first-floor bedroom next to the bathroom,” the complaint said. “Observed in a second first-floor bedroom were clear rubber gloves with what appeared to be blood on them and on the desk. In a small trashcan next to the desk, more clear rubber gloves with suspected blood were observed.”

The complaint confirms that the deceased man was identified as Michael F. Mohn, who resided at 145 Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, Middletown Township.

Michael Mohn’s Wife, Denice Mohn, Initially Located His Body, Police Said

According to the complaint, Mohn’s wife, Denice Mohn, “located him initially.” She told police that she left the home around 2 p.m. on January 30, and her son, Justin Mohn, and her husband were the only people in the house.

She told police that a white Toyota Corolla registered to Mike Mohn was in the driveway. When she arrived home, shortly before she called police, the front door was unlocked and the Corolla and Justin Mohn were missing, the complaint said.

The complaint confirmed that a graphic video was posted to YouTube to a profile page listed to Justin Mohn. “There is only one video posted which is titled ‘Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots,'” the complaint says. “The video is 14:35 in length and Justin is pictured wearing the same style clear rubber gloves observed at the crime scene.”

According to the complaint, Justin Mohn “also picks up the decapitated head of his father Michael Mohn, identifying him by name and as his father, stating ‘he is now in hell for eternity.’ It appears as though he is reading from a pre recorded script and based on his motion and the sound of keys it appears to be a computer.”

The complaint says that, in the video, Justin Mohn “again picks up Michael Mohn’s decapitated head inside the cooking pot and displays it on the video. Det. Platenecky viewed the video and crime scene, he confirmed that the gloves, decapitated head, and room are the same as depicted in the video.”

According to the complaint, the vehicle in question “was located in Fort Indian Town Gap Pennsylvania.”

“The decedent’s vehicle was stopped by the Fort Indian Towns Gap Police Department. The defendant, Justin Mohn, was operating the vehicle,” the complaint says.

