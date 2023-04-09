Denise Frazier: Video Too ‘Graphic’ to Release, Police Say

Denise Frazier is a 19-year-old Mississippi woman who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a German Shepherd dog in a Snapchat video.

According to the Leader Call newspaper, Frazier is from Myrick, Mississippi. Her full name is Denise Nicole Frazier.

According to the news site, she is accused by authorities in Mississippi of having “unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty” and was “booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before noon Wednesday” on April 5, 2023.

Mississippi Authorities Say 3 Dogs Were Seen in the Snapchat Videos & Are Now Getting ‘Medical Help’

In an affidavit obtained by WDAM, a Jones County sheriff’s deputy wrote that she had received information that “a woman was accused of having sexual intercourse with a dog.”

The deputy identified Frazier and went to speak with her, the television station reported.

According to the affidavit, Frazier admitted she was in the video but said she was forced to do it, according to WDAM, which reported that the deputy received “several more videos of Frazier having intercourse with a German shepherd,” an animal which the deputy saw at her residence.

Three separate dogs were seen in the videos, and they are getting medical help, WDAM reported, adding that the Sheriff’s Department says it “found no evidence that Frazier was threatened to participate in these acts on video.”

The affidavit says other dogs were seen in Snapchat videos, according to WDAM-TV and journalist Emily Van de Riet. They reported that she is being held on $25,000 bail and faces up to 10 years in prison. She was “ordered to stay away from animals until after her trial,” WDAM-TV and Van de Riet reported. It’s not clear whether Frazier is accused of having sex with more than one dog, however.

A Video Was Recorded in the Parking Lot of a Baptist Church, Reports Say

The videos were sent via Snapchat and one was taken in a jeep outside the Freedom Baptist Church, WDAM reported.

Heavy has contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for additional details.

Frazier is accused of telling investigators that she was “threatened to do it” and “people pay me,” the Leader Call news site reported.

There were two men at her residence when she was arrested, the site reported.

Denise Frazier Is Accused of Referring to 1 of the Dogs as a ‘Service Dog’

According to the Leader Call, Frazier refers to one of the dogs, a German Shepherd, as a “service dog.”

The incident occurred in Myrick in February, the news site reported.

The news site reported that an unidentified person notified police because they were “concerned about the welfare of the dog.”

A Sheriff’s Investigator Described the Case as ‘1 of the Most Disturbing Cases That I’ve Ever Investigated’

Moment Denise Frazier Was Arrested By Police For Allegedly Sleeping With Dog pic.twitter.com/RsIuSBj1Z8 — Gistsmate 🤓 (@GGistsmateMedia) April 7, 2023

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is leading the investigation, to WDAM.

“JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content,” he told the television station.

The investigation is continuing, he told the television station.

