Diana Di Meo Says ‘Revenge Porn’ Videos & Photos Stolen

Diana Di Meo is an Italian soccer referee and social media influencer who says she was the victim of “revenge porn” when sexually explicit videos and photos of hers were stolen, according to her Instagram page.

Di Meo is 22-years-old and hails from Pescara, Italy, according to The Sun, which reported that “private and explicit photos and videos had been stolen from her and posted on WhatsApp and Telegram.”

The New York Post reported that Di Meo is a “soccer referee.” She is also sometimes described as a football referee. Her Instagram page is filled with glamour shots. She has 129,000 followers on her Instagram page. Her Instagram profile reads, when translated, “Don’t take life too seriously, however it goes, you won’t make it out alive🏋🏼‍♀️Fitness addicted.”

She is also on Facebook. That page says she “Studies at Università degli Studi G. D’Annunzio di Pescara” and “Goes to Liceo Scientifico Galileo Galilei Pescara.” It lists her as single. The controversy has also made its way to Reddit. Heavy is not going to link to that page because it’s one place where the videos, showing her partially nude, have been shared.

Di Meo Wrote on Instagram That ‘Today the Victim Is Me’

Di Meo posted a video explaining the situation on her Instagram page. The translation of the caption shows that she shared the definition of revenge porn. The caption reads:

Revenge porn:

Revenge porn, also defined as ‘non-consensual pornography’ and also sexual abuse through images, is the act of sharing a person’s intimate images or videos without their consent. I’m here to talk about it, many of us can’t do it and they hide. I hope to give a voice to all those victims who are blamed, when in reality the culprit is on the other side of the screen, who is either shooting or ‘just sharing.'” Today the victim is me, tomorrow it could be a person close to who maybe now is watching the videos and smiling. It is never the victim’s fault, remember that. Always with your head held high, guys, always.

The video commentary is in Italian.

Di Meo Told Followers That She Believed Someone Got Into Her Mobile Phone

The Sun translated De Meo’s Instagram video. According to that news site, she told followers, “These are private videos that have been stolen from me.”

She continued,

Someone must have managed to get into my mobile phone. Otherwise, I have no idea how they were taken. I have filed a complaint and the authorities will take care of everything. I thank all the boys and girls who are writing to me from all over Italy. It is a situation that I do not wish on anyone, I am trying to resist but not everyone succeeds. We must report these videos and the people who continue to share these things.

Distributing revenge porn can be a crime in some circumstances.

