Mysterious Person Crashes Dick Morris Video Interview, Sparking Internet Jokes

A mysterious person who casually strolls behind political consultant Dick Morris during a January 15 video interview with a television network is causing a stir on the Internet.

Many people think the person appears to be a man in underwear. However, other people think it’s actually Morris’s wife Eileen McGann strolling behind him in shorts. Either way, the Dick Morris video is sparking rounds of jokes on social media. You can watch the video later in this story.

The video interview with host Rob Schmitt was unfolding on Newsmax when the person strolled through. Heavy has contacted Morris for comment through his website.

Zoom meetings and interviews have led to multiple controversies over the years, most notably when then-CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was caught masturbating during a work-related Zoom call, according to Daily Beast. Then there was the lawyer who couldn’t remove the cat filter during a court appearance on Zoom. And then there was the time that the wife and kids of a professor comically interrupted his live BBC television interview.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dick Morris Was Talking About the Iowa Caucus Vote When the Person Entered the Scene

The anchor got it started by asking, “Dick Morris, your thoughts tonight?” The video interview was unfolding on the night of the Iowa caucus vote in the Republican presidential primary, which former President Donald Trump ultimately won.

“Well, I think Trump is going to score a huge victory,” Morris said, seemingly oblivious to the door opening behind him, as the person strolled by.

“I think the media is going to try to downplay it because as you correctly said they are basically supporting . . . Nikki Haley, so they are going to try to downplay it, and they are going to try to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t get a majority or he got 48% but one way or the other,'” Morris continued. “This is a huge victory for Donald Trump. And I believe this is going to be a very short presidential race.”

Morris has not commented on the controversy on his X page.

Dick Morris Is Married to Wife Eileen McGann, Who Took Him Back After He Was Embroiled in a Sex Scandal

Dick Morris is married to wife Eileen McGann. In 1997, McGann separated from Morris after “a $200-an-hour prostitute said she had a longtime affair with him,” according to the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune soon reported that Morris and his wife were going to reconcile, even though Morris was also accused of having a child with another woman.

According to CNN, the first woman accused Morris, then a presidential advisor to President Bill Clinton, of letting her listen “to phone calls with Clinton.”

However, in 2020, the Buffalo News reported that McGann had decided to stay with Morris after he was embroiled in the sex scandal.

A biography on Creators.com says that Morris and McGann have now been married for 30 years and live in Florida. That bio calls Morris “one of the nation’s most prominent political consultants, is almost universally credited with piloting Bill Clinton to a stunning comeback re-election victory in 1996.”

