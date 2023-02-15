El Paso Cielo Vista Mall Shooting Video Shows Panic

El Paso, Texas, police are confirming that four people were shot or injured at Cielo Vista Mall on February 15, 2023, and one of those people has died.

Video captured the panic at the scene.

El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez said in a news conference that at 5:10 p.m. on February 15, 2023, multiple 911 calls came in from the mall for a “possible active shooter.”

Multiple units responded, according to Gomez. Four people were injured or shot and one person died, Gomez said. The other three victims were transported to local hospitals, he said.

Gomez said the shooting likely occurred at the food court, but police are still working to confirm that information. Earlier, El Paso police tweeted that they responded to a “shots fired” call in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall.

One person is in custody, Gomez said, adding that there might possibly be one person outstanding. He said the motive is still under investigation, including whether the shooting was targeted or a random attack. He did not release the gender or name of the suspect in custody or what led police to that person.

“This is a large scene. It will take time to clear the mall,” Gomez said in the news conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video From the Mall Circulated on Twitter

BREAKING: Shooting at Mall in El Paso, Texas at least 4 shot and 1 dead… developing story.. pic.twitter.com/iE6NXZUfEL — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 16, 2023

Videos showed panic in the El Paso mall.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZQPnTparxYI?feature=share

Multiple units are clearing the mall to secure it, Gomez said. “We do not have any active shooters at this time,” he said. “we do believe the scene is secure.”

Gomez said in the news conference that he did not have ages of the victims. He said authorities are focusing on making sure that everybody “is safe.”

KVIA-TV reported that two victims are in critical condition.

A witness told the television station that three gunshots rang out, and then people ran in panic.

We have two patients, both in critical condition,” said University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman Ryan Mielke to The El Paso Times.

Initially, El Paso Police Said the Shots Were Fired in the Food Court

Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

“Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area,” police initially wrote on Twitter on February 15, 2023.

“Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area,” the El Paso Police Department tweeted on February 15, 2023.

The suspect was taken into custody inside the mall very shortly after the incident began, Gomez said in the news conference, but he said it was not clear how the suspect was taken into custody. He said at least one weapon was recovered.

He said authorities have multiple suspect descriptions. They aren’t releasing them to the news media yet, according to Gomez.

Witness Robert Gonzalez told CNN he saw “people running to the exit.” According to CNN, he mentioned the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, which is still on people’s minds in that city.