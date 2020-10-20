Elizabeth Warren’s Rallies for Biden in Wisconsin & Minnesota [Crowd Photos]

Elizabeth Warren has been busy hosting multiple rallies for former Vice President Joe Biden in recent days. Here’s a look at crowd size photos from the events. She hosted two drive-in rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday and three outdoor, socially distanced rallies in Minnesota on Sunday.

Warren Hosted Drive-In Rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday, October 17

A DRIVE-UP RALLY: The cars are lined up for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's event in Madison, if you ever wanted to see what a drive-up rally looks like. She will be taking the stage very soon. pic.twitter.com/G5wQynhMv7 — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) October 17, 2020

On Saturday, October 17, she held drive-in rallies in Madison and in Milwaukee at the Steamfitters Local 601 Union Hall, WISN reported. She said she preferred drive-in rallies because they were safer during a pandemic. She told WISN:

As important as politics are, people’s health is even more important. And it is our responsibility to each other not to spread this virus, not to spread it so people take it home to their grandparents, to their kids, to their cousins, and their neighbors. We are the people who believe in each other and the importance of taking care of each other.”

For both of her Saturday rallies, attendees stayed in their cars and listened to her speech via their radios. Here are a few crowd photos from that rally, shared by Winnie Marie of 58 NEWS CBS.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren expected to speak in a few minutes at drive-in rally…

The goal is to encourage people to get out and vote early pic.twitter.com/t66sVYm2hf — Winnie Marie (@WinnieMarieNEWS) October 17, 2020

She talked about Biden’s platform, including his ideas for turning around the COVID-19 infection numbers, which are spiking in Wisconsin, Fox 47 reported. She told the crowd: “The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on COVID couldn’t be clearer.”

Here’s a video from her outdoor drive-in rally.

HAPPENING NOW: @SenWarren takes the stage in Madison. This is the first of TWO Wisconsin stops for Warren. An drive-in outdoor rally to turn out the vote. pic.twitter.com/PcwzYAwXnr — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) October 17, 2020

A member of Doctors for Biden shared these photos from one of the drive-up rallies, saying they were “stoke as part of @DoctorsforBiden to attend a pandemic-safe GOTV car rally.”

Stoked as part of @DoctorsForBiden to attend a pandemic-safe GOTV car rally with my family and see our LtGov, our Sen Tammy Baldwin and Sen Elizabeth Warren, visiting Wisconsin, which will help make Joe Biden our next President! ⁦ pic.twitter.com/9HZ0ttA2T6 — Jeff Huebner, M.D. (@jhuebnermd) October 17, 2020

She Hosted Several Outdoor Rallies in Minnesota on Sunday, October 18

Then on October 18, she hosted a rally for Biden in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Fox 9 reported. That was one of three rallies that she held on Sunday in Minnesota. She told the group: “You, Minnesota, are going to send Donald Trump packing and put Joe Biden in the White House.”

Fox 9 shared this photo from the event.

Meanwhile, this photo of the rally in Brooklyn Park went viral on Twitter, shared by multiple accounts.

Elizabeth Warren addresses Biden rally: pic.twitter.com/rsNfvg29oN — Ocean (@BobGlyph) October 19, 2020

Star Tribune reported that in addition to Brooklyn Park, she also visited Northfield and St. Paul’s Macalester College on the same day. All the rallies were socially distanced and held outdoors.

According to Star Tribune, 125 students attended the Macalester rally. She told the crowd: “When I watch Donald Trump as he tries to run for re-election by just openly behaving as a racist … I think about what Joe Biden says, that this is a fight for the soul of our nation.”

Here are additional crowd photos from the Macalester rally, shared on Twitter.

Scenes from Elizabeth Warren's "Get Out the Vote" rally at Macalester this afternoon. 16 days out from the Nov. election, @SenWarren was campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris across Minnesota today. @themacweekly pic.twitter.com/edLIRg0hS2 — Kori Suzuki (@korisuzuk1) October 18, 2020

Biden is participating in the last presidential debate against President Donald Trump on Thursday night, October 22. The debate will last 90 minutes. The presidential debate is scheduled to be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC. Belmont University is two miles from downtown Nashville and hosted the 2008 town hall presidential debate.

