Suspect Who Shot Married Couple in Elkhorn Bar Remains at Large, Police Say

The suspect in the fatal Elkhorn bar shooting of a married couple remained at large on February 3, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, police said.

Elkhorn police wrote in a February 1 news release that the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as Emerson Weingart, 33, and Gina Weingart, 37, both of Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

They were shot to death at Sports Page Barr, in downtown Elkhorn.

Police Say They Found Both Gina & Emerson Weingart Deceased in the Bar From ‘Fatal Gunshot Wounds’

According to Elkhorn police, on Thursday, February 1, at 12:11 a.m., they received a 911 call for a report of shots fired and a person down inside the Sports Page Barr located on South Wisconsin Street in Elkhorn.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of the male and female victims deceased from “fatal gunshot wounds” inside the bar.

Police wrote that they continue to investigate the shooting and ask people with information to call police at 262-723-2210

On Facebook, Emerson Weingart filled his page with photos showing him with his wife. He described himself as a “Meat Department Manager at Kroger Picknsave” who studied Geography at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He lived in Elkhorn and was from Burlington, Wisconsin. The couple were first engaged in 2021, his page says.

Gina Weingart’s top visible posts on Facebook showed the couple’s wedding.

The Bar’s Owner Remembered Gina & Emerson Weigart as ‘Dear Friends’ Whose Lives ‘Were Just Beginning’

Jordan Barr, the owner of the Sports Page Barr establishment, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post, “Hello everyone, this is Jordan Barr and I’d like to take a little time and talk about the horrific tragedy that took place within the Sports Page. A little after midnight on Feb. 1st some coward came into the bar and opened fire. Although this individual has not been identified/caught yet, I won’t be talking about him.”

Instead, I want to talk about the two lives that were tragically taken from us too soon. Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family. Before Gina joined our staff, her and Emerson started coming in and very quickly became close with all of us, staff and patrons alike. When I eventually offered Gina a part-time job, they were already a part of the family. Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core. I would like to take this moment to ask everyone to respect the privacy of our staff, as well as the families of Gina and Emerson. It has been incredibly hard for all of us to wrap our minds around what’s happened. Please give us all our space and time to deal. On another note, it has been incredibly heartwarming to see the overwhelming support and love from our community. We are hurting right now, but the support does help a bit. Please keep your loved ones close and don’t take anything for granted.

