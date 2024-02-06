Parolee Thomas Routt Jr. Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Elkhorn Bar Double Murder

Thomas Routt Jr. is a parolee who is the person of interest in the homicides of the husband and wife who were shot and killed in an Elkhorn, Wisconsin bar.

That’s according to WTMJ-TV, which confirmed the person of interest’s name with his attorney. Elkhorn police announced on February 5 that they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges; however, they have not named that person.

Routt’s attorney Russell Jones told WTMJ that he is representing Routt and that Routt “continues to maintain his innocence, and says he was not involved in the case.”

Elkhorn police wrote in a February 1 news release that the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as Emerson Weingart, 33, and Gina Weingart, 37, both of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. They were shot to death at Sports Page Barr, in downtown Elkhorn. Routt has not been charged in connection with the murders.

Thomas Routt Jr., Who Has a Lengthy Criminal History, Was Released on State Parole in 2020

Routt has a lengthy state of Wisconsin criminal history, according to online court records.

He was released on state parole in August of 2020, Wisconsin Department of Corrections records say.

Corrections records show he has been in and out of the Wisconsin prison system since 1996.

According to the Walworth County Jail records, he is being held on a parole hold.

Walworth County Jail records say he was taken into custody on February 4. He is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

There is a Thomas Routt Sr. who also has a criminal history in Wisconsin as well. However, the VINE Link site confirms that the Thomas Routt in custody in Walworth County is 57 years old.

That matches the age of the Thomas Routt Jr. who is the parolee, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records.

Police Found Gina & Emerson Weingart Deceased in the Bar From ‘Fatal Gunshot Wounds’

According to Elkhorn police, on Thursday, February 1, at 12:11 a.m., they received a 911 call for a report of shots fired and a person down inside the Sports Page Barr.

They found the male and female victim deceased from “fatal gunshot wounds” in the bar. The motive is not clear.

On Facebook, Emerson Weingart filled his page with photos showing him with his wife. He described himself as a “Meat Department Manager at Kroger Picknsave” who studied Geography at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He lived in Elkhorn and was from Burlington, Wisconsin. The couple were first engaged in 2021, his page says.

Gina Weingart’s top visible posts on Facebook showed the couple’s wedding.

The Couple Was Remembered as ‘Dear Friends’ by the Bar’s Owner

Jordan Barr, the owner of the Sports Page Barr establishment, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post, “Hello everyone, this is Jordan Barr and I’d like to take a little time and talk about the horrific tragedy that took place within the Sports Page. A little after midnight on Feb. 1st some coward came into the bar and opened fire. Although this individual has not been identified/caught yet, I won’t be talking about him.”

He continued:

Instead, I want to talk about the two lives that were tragically taken from us too soon. Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family. Before Gina joined our staff, her and Emerson started coming in and very quickly became close with all of us, staff and patrons alike. When I eventually offered Gina a part-time job, they were already a part of the family. Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core. I would like to take this moment to ask everyone to respect the privacy of our staff, as well as the families of Gina and Emerson. It has been incredibly hard for all of us to wrap our minds around what’s happened. Please give us all our space and time to deal. On another note, it has been incredibly heartwarming to see the overwhelming support and love from our community. We are hurting right now, but the support does help a bit. Please keep your loved ones close and don’t take anything for granted.

